 Skip to main content

Instagram testing controversial unskippable ads in its app

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 3 2024 - 12:33 pm PT
3 Comments
Instagram icon on a gradient of Instagram colors

It’s no secret that Meta’s biggest source of profit comes from advertising. However, it seems that the company is willing to make advertising a bit more intrusive, at least on Instagram. That’s because Instagram has been testing a new way of showing ads that users can’t skip.

Instagram showing unskippable ads to users

As noticed by a few Instagram users, the social network has been showing “ad breaks” while navigating through its app. These ad breaks last a few seconds and are not skippable, so users have to watch them to the end in order to keep scrolling through their feed. Dan Levy, one of the users who saw an ad break in action, called the decision a “bonkers move.”

In a post on Reddit, more Instagram users reported seeing ad breaks while browsing the app. But is this really coming for all Instagram users?

Not yet, but it might happen eventually. A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company is always “testing formats that can drive value for advertisers” and it will “provide updates” if these tests result in “any formal product changes.” The company declined to say whether the tests are being carried out globally and whether they also apply to Reels and Stories.

If Instagram officially introduces ad breaks to its app, this will make the platform more similar to YouTube, which also shows unskippable ads to free users. However, except for users in Europe, there’s no way to pay to remove ads from Instagram – yet.

Would you pay not to see ads on Instagram? Let us know in the comments section below.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram is a social media service owned by Fac…

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing