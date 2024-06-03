Instagram testing controversial unskippable ads in its app

It’s no secret that Meta’s biggest source of profit comes from advertising. However, it seems that the company is willing to make advertising a bit more intrusive, at least on Instagram. That’s because Instagram has been testing a new way of showing ads that users can’t skip.

Instagram showing unskippable ads to users

As noticed by a few Instagram users, the social network has been showing “ad breaks” while navigating through its app. These ad breaks last a few seconds and are not skippable, so users have to watch them to the end in order to keep scrolling through their feed. Dan Levy, one of the users who saw an ad break in action, called the decision a “bonkers move.”

In a post on Reddit, more Instagram users reported seeing ad breaks while browsing the app. But is this really coming for all Instagram users?

Not yet, but it might happen eventually. A Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company is always “testing formats that can drive value for advertisers” and it will “provide updates” if these tests result in “any formal product changes.” The company declined to say whether the tests are being carried out globally and whether they also apply to Reels and Stories.

If Instagram officially introduces ad breaks to its app, this will make the platform more similar to YouTube, which also shows unskippable ads to free users. However, except for users in Europe, there’s no way to pay to remove ads from Instagram – yet.

Holy moly! Meta seemingly is now forcing us to watch ads in our feeds on Instagram!



The app legit stopped me from scrolling past this ad which is just a bonkers move to me. pic.twitter.com/740EXjGyl2 — Dan Levy ✡ דניאל לוי (@TheDanLevy) June 1, 2024

