 Skip to main content

Instagram Limits tool offering increased harassment protection for teens

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | May 30 2024 - 4:43 am PT
1 Comment
Instagram Limits for teens | Screengrabs of workflow

Meta is offering teenagers a strengthened version of its Instagram Limits tool. When set to its highest level, only Close Friends will be able to comment, reply, tag, mention, or message them.

It’s the latest development in the company’s protections for teens, after anti-grooming blocks and nudity blurring introduced earlier in the year …

Instagram Limits

Instagram’s Limits tool was first tested back in 2021, after three British footballers were harassed on the platform following the team’s loss in the Euro 2020 soccer finals.

It was subsequently rolled out to everyone, with options to limit interactions to people you follow, as well as your own longer-term followers.

New Close Friends options for teens

TechCrunch reports that teenagers are now being offered additional options for further limiting interactions.

The feature has now been tuned for teens with the “Close Friends” setting by default, and Instagram says it is specifically meant to protect people from bullying and harassment. Accounts that aren’t part of a person’s “Close Friends” group can still interact with them, but their activity won’t show up in the feed.

Alternatively, teens can limit interactions with recent followers — accounts that started following them in the past week or accounts that they don’t follow.

In addition, the company is adding new functionality to its “Restrict” feature that lets you limit interactions from specific accounts without blocking them. Instagram will hide all comments from restricted accounts, and they won’t be able to tag or mention you.

Latest move to address mental health concerns

The company has been facing growing concern over the impact of Instagram on the mental health of teenage users, with particular concerns about online bullying.

Meta has introduced a number of protective features specifically geared to teens, two of them introduced earlier this year.

In January, Meta started blocking DMs to teenagers from adults they don’t follow. Parents and guardians also got more powerful parental controls at the same time.

Last month, Meta began blurring nude photos in Instagram DMs – a move aimed at addressing the growing problem of ‘sextortion’ on the platform.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
Instagram

Instagram

Instagram is a social media service owned by Fac…
Meta

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing