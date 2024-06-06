DuckDuckGo launches free access to anonymous AI Chat with choice of four models

DuckDuckGo is out today with the news that its built-in AI Chat is available for all users. The free functionality offers the choice between four different AI models while protecting user anonymity. Here are all the details.

DuckDuckGo announced its AI chat integration leaving beta and officially launching in a blog post:

DuckDuckGo AI Chat is an anonymous way to access popular AI chatbots – currently, Open AI’s GPT 3.5 Turbo, Anthropic’s Claude 3 Haiku, and two open-source models (Meta Llama 3 and Mistral’s Mixtral 8x7B), with more to come. This optional feature is free to use within a daily limit, and can easily be switched off.

Here’s how DuckDuckGo describes the key features and what’s ahead:

Chats are private, anonymized by us, and are not used for any AI model training.

Find DuckDuckGo AI Chat at duck.ai, duckduckgo.com/chat, on your search results page under the Chat tab, or via the !ai and !chat bang shortcuts. They all take you to the same place.

Improvements are already on the way. Our roadmap includes adding more chat models and browser entry points. We’re also exploring a paid plan for access to higher daily usage limits and more advanced models.

DuckDuckGo’s AI Chat also works in Private Search. And giving more clarity on privacy, the company says “the underlying model providers may store chats temporarily, but there’s no way for them to tie chats back to you, personally, since all metadata is removed.”

Check out more details in DuckDuckGo’s announcement post.

