 Skip to main content

iOS 18 Mail app AI features: Smart replies, tone change, auto-sort, more

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jun 6 2024 - 6:10 am PT
0 Comments
iOS 18 Mail app AI features | Mail icon with thousands of unread messages

A new report suggests Apple may announce a number of iOS 18 Mail app AI features during WWDC.

These include the option to automatically create Smart Replies to emails, as well as the ability to draft a reply yourself and then ask Siri to change the tone – for example, ‘make this sound more professional’ …

AppleInsider cites sources familiar with the work, which is said to be codenamed Project Blackpearl.

One of the reported changes is much more powerful search functionality. This is said to be able to search contacts, locations, and locally-stored documents in addition to the text of emails themselves.

Smart Replies is another.

Mail, Messages, and Siri will also receive a new “Smart Reply” feature, which will give users the option to reply with an instant AI-generated response to an email or message. Siri will gain the ability to utilize Apple’s AI in order to create replies at the user’s request.

The description makes it sound like this is primarily geared to business use, such as customer support reps dealing with high volumes of emails on similar issues.

Drafting your own reply and then asking for the app to improve the text is also said to be supported. Three options are described, though these are likely only examples rather than a definitive list:

Make this email more …

  • professional
  • friendly
  • concise

Managing a busy inbox could also get easier, with the AI scanning their content in order to put them into different categories for you:

  • Commerce
  • News
  • Other
  • Promotions
  • Social
  • Transaction

We’re expecting iOS 18 Siri to have the ability to summarize text, and the report says that this feature will be available for emails, messages, notifications, notes, and social media posts – as well as longer-form text and news pieces.

We’ll of course be bringing you live coverage from WWDC.

Photo by 84 Video on Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Siri

Siri

Siri is Apple's personal assistant technology th…
Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence
iOS 18 WWDC 2024 Apple Mail

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing