Today’s Apple deals are now ready to go with a headliner all-time low on Apple’s 11-inch M4 iPad Pro 512GB at $75 off. From there, we move over to the return of the best prices of the year on Apple Studio Display, including both the Tilt-Adjustable Stand model and the VESA Mount Adapter variant. Die-hard AirPods 2 fans are in luck with pricing from $60 for today only and you’ll find even more waiting in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break below.

Apple’s 11-inch M4 iPad Pro 512GB at new $1,124 all-time low

Many of the most notable price drops we have seen over the last couple weeks on Apple’s exciting new M4 iPad Pro have come in the 13-inch form-factor. Today, however, we are highlighting a new Amazon all-time low price on the 11-inch 512GB model starting down at $1,124 shipped. This model carries a regular price tag at $1,199 and is now the recipient of a solid $75 discount. This is the lowest we have seen this configuration drop to since release last month, the best we can find, and well below the full price you’ll find at Best Buy – there isn’t even a My Best Buy Plus discount for this configuration.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch:

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch:

Best Amazon prices of the year return on Apple’s gorgeous 5K Studio Displays

The best prices of the year are now back on Apple Studio Display. Amazon is now offering the base model with the Tilt-Adjustable Stand at $1,299.99 shipped as well as the VESA Mount Adapter variant at the same $1,299.99 shipped. Both models regularly carry a $1,599 price tag and are once again seeing a solid $299 price drop today at Amazon. These price drops are matching the lowest we have tracked all year and come in at $50 below the on-page coupon offers we spotted last week – they are also $200 under the sale price you’ll find over at B&H.

Screenshot

Some folks still love AirPods 2nd Gen, grab a set for today only at just $60

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering folks a chance at a super low price on some Geek Squad refurbished AirPods 2nd Gen. Apple still sells this set for $129, they are currently on sale for $89 new at Amazon, and Best Buy is offering them for $59.99 shipped today. That’s $69 or nearly 50% below the current asking price from Apple in new condition. They aren’t AirPods Pro 2, sure, and they carry the Lightning charging case, but you are also looking at a set of AirPods still in the current Apple lineup for $60 here.

Anker’s new Qi2 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe stand drops again to $70 low

Anker finally started shipping its latest 3-in-1 Qi2 chargers back in April, but its official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the best prices we have tracked yet. You can score the 15W Anker MagGo 3 Qi2 Charging Stand for $69.99 shipped in both the black and white colorways right now. Regularly $100, it will drop 20% after clipping the on-page coupon. Today’s deal lands at $10 under the $90 launch price we tracked to deliver one of the lowest we have seen yet. You’re looking at Anker’s latest 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stands, complete with modern Qi2 certified charging to deliver the max 15W of juice to your iPhone.

Samsung’s 2024 monitors are ready for headless Macs and secondary MacBook/iPad display action…with up to 15% off and $300 in FREE credit

The new Samsung monitors are ready to go now! As you might have expected the more pricey the monitor, the higher the FREE credit. The new 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) 4K UHD 240Hz 0.03ms Smart Gaming Monitor comes with a $300 credit, while the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80D) includes a $150 credit, for example. Everything awaits right here.

The Smart Monitor lineup is jam packed with more enhanced entertainment features that lets you work hard and play hard.

The Odyssey lineup brings a next-level experience with its new OLED Glare Free and OLED Safeguard+ technologies.

The ViewFinity lineup boosts connectivity to create a complete workstation.

Get even more details right here…

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]