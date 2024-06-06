Apple’s most recent push for multi-platform gaming support is continuing to show signs of life. Thanks in large part to Apple silicon’s Mac debut, more developers are finding it worthwhile to bring their games not only to the iPhone, and its massive install base, but also the iPad and Mac as well.

The latest such title is Sniper Elite 4 from Rebellion, which the company announced is debuting this holiday season across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Sniper Elite 4 to require modern Apple hardware

Sniper Elite 4 first debuted in 2017, so it’s not exactly a recent title. The tactical shooter also already has a sequel in Sniper Elite 5. However, the game has built an ardent following, boasting more than 30 million players worldwide.

Soon, those players will be able to experience Sniper Elite 4 on their Apple devices. In its announcement post, Rebellion notes that the game will require the following Apple devices:

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

iPads with M1 chips or later

Macs with M1 chips or later

This is a pretty limited set of supported devices, but one that is bound to grow throughout the remainder of 2024 leading up to the game’s launch. It’s likely that not only the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, but also the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will gain support.

Rebellion says the game will support cross-saving so you can easily and seamlessly stop playing on one device and pick up on another. It will also support external controllers, a near-must have for titles like this on Apple devices.

9to5Mac’s Take

Any time a big title is announced for Apple’s platforms, especially the Mac, the narrative around Mac gaming changes just a little bit. Will Sniper Elite 4 cause other game studios to suddenly bring their AAA titles to Apple devices? No, but it’s always great to see another example of a significant game launch, and especially one that supports Apple’s full range of core devices: the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Are you interested in Sniper Elite 4? Do you game on your Mac? Let us know in the comments.