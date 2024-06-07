 Skip to main content

CarPlay in iOS 18 will add these new accessibility features

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 7 2024 - 12:25 pm PT
Apple last month previewed a number of new accessibility features coming to the iPhone and iPad as part of iOS 18 this fall. Among improvements like Eye Tracking and upgrades to Vision Pro, Apple also has plans to bring some accessibility updates to CarPlay.

Apple says that iOS 18 will bring accessibility features including Voice Control, Color Filters, and Sound Recognition to CarPlay:

With Voice Control, users can navigate CarPlay and control apps with just their voice. With Sound Recognition, drivers or passengers who are deaf or hard of hearing can turn on alerts to be notified of car horns and sirens. For users who are colorblind, Color Filters make the CarPlay interface visually easier to use, with additional visual accessibility features including Bold Text and Large Text

More coverage on recent accessibility announcements from Apple is available below:

The new features are expected to be released starting with iOS 18 and Apple’s other new software platforms this fall. iOS 18 will be announced at WWDC, which kicks off on June 10.

