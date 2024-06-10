 Skip to main content

Apple Vision Pro goes on sale in eight new countries in the next few weeks

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 10 2024 - 10:17 am PT
Apple today announced that the Apple Vision Pro headset will be expanding beyond the US for the first time. The headset will go on sale in eight additional countries, in two batches.

Firstly, on June 28, Apple Vision Pro will be available in China, Japan and Singapore. On July 12, Apple Vision Pro will also launch in Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Interested customers in China, Japan and Singapore can preorder the device starting this Thursday. Preorder window for the second batch of countries opens on June 28.

The device will be debuting in these new markets this summer, shipping with visionOS 1.2 with the support for the relevant languages. All Apple Vision Pro users will get new features later this year, with the release of visionOS 2.

