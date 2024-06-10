How to install watchOS 11 developer beta, now available for download

Apple in its WWDC keynote outlined everything new coming to the Apple Watch in this fall’s watchOS 11 release. Among the standout new features are new watch faces, Activity options like rest days and custom daily goals, and more.

Developer beta 1 of watchOS 11 is available for download now, and you don’t actually have to be a developer to install it. Here is how you can get access to watchOS 11 on your Apple Watch today:

How to install watchOS 11 developer beta 1

First, you must install iOS 18 on your iPhone by opening Settings ⇾ General ⇾ Software Update ⇾ Beta Updates Select iOS 18 Developer Beta After iOS 18 is installed, open the Watch app and tap My Watch ⇾ General ⇾ Software Update ⇾ Beta Updates Select watchOS 11 Developer Beta You should then see the developer beta 1 available for installation When the update is finished installing, your Apple Watch will restart

To properly install watchOS 11 on your Apple Watch, you’ll need to:

Make sure your Apple Watch has at least a 50 percent charge

Keep your iPhone next to your Apple Watch to ensure they’re in range

Have a stable Wi-Fi connection

Should you install the beta?

Apple warns that beta software is not intended for devices you rely on in day-to-day use. That’s because all sorts of bugs and performance issues tend to plague beta software, especially early in the beta cycle.

Each year varies in terms of the stability of Apple’s watchOS betas. Since watchOS 11 doesn’t bring as many changes to the OS as last year’s watchOS 10, it’s possible the beta won’t be too unstable. However, users installing it do so at their own risk.

Have you installed the developer beta of watchOS 11? How is the stability and performance for you? Let us know in the comments.