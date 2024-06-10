 Skip to main content

iOS 18 finally adds T9 dialling on iPhone

Jun 10 2024
A long-requested feature for Android users switching to iPhone is the addition of T9 dialling. This is a shortcut to dialling phone numbers from your address book, by typing in letters on the keypad.

For instance, to call John you’d press 5 6 4 (for J O H). On many Samsung and other Android phones, this would search for the closest alphabetical match to a person’s name in your contacts. iPhone has not had this feature … until now with iOS 18.

With iOS 18, the Phone app has been upgraded in a few different ways.

T9 dialling is the most obvious new feature, and its addition will please many iPhone users are have been accustomed to having that feature on their previous Android handsets.

To use T9 dialling on iOS 18, simply go to the Keypad in the Phone app. Dial in the numbers corresponding to the first few letters of the person’s name you wish to call. Each number button represents three or four letters, so just press the relevant number.

iOS will automatically filter the address book to find possible matches. The matching person’s name and number will appear at the top of the screen. Tap on the name to confirm and initiate the call.

Other new Phone app features in iOS 18 include integrated call recording, with automatic transcriptions, and enhanced searchable call history.

iOS 18 will be available as a free software update for iPhone this fall.

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

