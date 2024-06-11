Today’s collection of the best Apple deals spans the latest M3 MacBook Air to the M3 MacBook Pro and over to the new M2 iPad Air from $569. We also have deals on Beats Studio Buds, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Max at $100 off, and Apple Watch Series 9 – you’ll also find a GPS + Cell Series 7 for just $238 in today’s deals. Head below for a closer look at everything in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch 256GB M2 iPad Air now down at $849

Today we are checking back in with Apple’s new M2 iPad Air lineup, not 24 hours after Apple debuted the upcoming iPadOS 18 feature set, its new tablet Calculator app, and enhancements to Apple Pencil. Alongside a series of price drop across the just about the entire lineup down below, today we are seeing the 13-inch 256GB iPad Air return to $849 shipped in almost all colorways. Today is, in fact, the first time the blue model has dropped this low. While you can score the 128GB entry-level 13-inch configurations at $754 right now, the 256GB variant hits the sweet spot when it comes to landing a 13-inch variant with just enough storage for most while keeping spending down about as much as possible. Head below for more details and a closer look at pricing across the lineup.

New Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

New Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Beats Studio Buds now down at $80 shipped in multiple colors

Joining an ongoing all-time low price on the brand new Solo 4 on ears at $130, both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering the Beats Studio Buds down at $79.99 shipped. These are regularly $150 wireless earbuds seeing a giant 47% or $70 price drop in various colorways. Today’s marks the return of the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked a few times before today. While they are not the newer and upgraded Beats Studio Buds+, they are also a far more affordable option than the $130 sale price we have tracked on those lately – outside of this Geek Squad refurbished listing at $69.99 shipped that is.

Another thing to keep in mind here is the imminent upcoming release of the brand new Beats Solo Buds. They are set to release in exactly one week’s time at $79. While they do come along with some 2024 upgrades, like 18-hour battery life (not including the charging case), they are clearly a less premium solution than the Beats Studio lineup on sale here today.

More headphones deals live this week:

Apple MacBook Pro M3/Pro models up to $300 off

Joining this morning’s particularly notable deals on the new M3 MacBook Air starting at $899, we also just spotted some notable drops on the pro machines. First up, the entry-level 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro has now dropped to $1,399 shipped at Amazon. Also matched at B&H. This machine would cost you $1,599 if you bought it at Apple right now and $1,449 if you grabbed one at Best Buy. Today’s $200 price drop undercuts the Memorial Day offer we spotted by $50 and lands back at the Amazon all-time low. The 8GB of memory in this one might not be enough for some folks looking to bring home a pro Apple MacBook, so be sure to head below for a look at deals on other configurations.

Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB memory and 512GB SSD hits new $1,489 low

At the tail end of last week we spotted some more than notable price drops on Apple’s new 13-inch M3 MacBook Air starting from $899 (detailed below), but to kick off WWDC week, it’s now time for the 15-incher dropping even lower. Amazon is now offering the Apple 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory and the 512GB SSD down at $1,489 shipped. This is a regularly $1,699 machine that has now dropped down to its best Amazon price ever. This is $210 off, $10 under the price you’ll find at B&H, and the lowest we can find. You’ll also find some additional deals on both it and the more compact 13-inch variant below.

Apple’s new iPad Pro M4 Magic Keyboard Cases back down at all-time lows from $290

Apple debuted some new Magic Keyboard Cases for its 11- and 13-inch M4 iPad Pro this week, as we expected. Made for Apple’s “thinnest product Apple has ever created,” the new covers come in black or white, are now up for pre-order, and we are already tracking nice little deal. Still up at full price on Best Buy and direct from Apple (obviously), Amazon is getting scrappy here and knocking $9 off the black 11-inch and 13-inch Apple Magic Keyboard Case for iPad Pro M4 at $289.99 and $339.99 shipped. With $299 and $349 MSRPs, Amazon is looking to drive early pre-order sales on its official listings of Apple’s latest pro-grade iPad accessories by slightly undercutting the competition, and we’re here for it. Okay, so yes, it is just $9, but if you’re going to pre-order one anyway you might as well keep some coffee money in your pocket for your first all-nighter M4-powered Final Cut editing session right?

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]