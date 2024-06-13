Today’s roundup of the best Apple gear deals has arrived with straight up $100 price drops on Apple Watch Series 9, but this time we are focused on the GPS + Cellular models with both aluminum and stainless steel cases. Then we head over to the high-end laptop space with a new all-time low on the M3 Pro Max 16-inch MacBook Pro at $300 off followed by AirPods 2nd Gen back at the best price of the year (alongside other models) and hundreds in savings on Premium Renewed unlocked iPhone 14/15 Pro models. Head below for a closer look at today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cell models from $399

While we have been featuring rock solid $100 price drops on Apple Watch Series 9 GPS models, it’s now time to take a look at the GPS + Cellular configurations. Both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering some notable deals across various sizes and styles on Apple’s fully connected, latest-generation wearables with the aluminum 41mm models now marked down to $399 and the larger 45mm on sale for $429, both with free shipping. These configurations carry regular prices at $499 and $529, delivering straight up $100 cash discounts – many of the styles and band options are now back at the all-time low with prices like these.

The savings also carry over to the premium stainless steel GPS + Cellular configurations starting from $599 for the 41mm case and down at $649 shipped for the 45mm case. These options are also $100 off the going rates to deliver the lowest prices we can find and among the best we have ever tracked. The real difference for most between the aluminum and the stainless steel here is the price and the shine – the steel models feature a highly-polished look, something akin to a high-end timepiece, and perhaps a more rugged wear-resistant construction, but are otherwise the same.

M3 Pro Max 16-inch MacBook Pro hits new low at $300 off

Need some serious portable computing power? Apple’s M3 Pro Max 16-inch MacBook Pro with 36GB of memory has now dropped to the Amazon all-time low at $3,199 ($300 off) alongside even more from $1,399 shipped.

The new macOS 15 Sequoia with AI, Math Notes, Continuity improvements, and more is landing this fall to grace the 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display on this machine. All of which is powered by the mid-tier Apple silicon with a 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU, up to 22 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and the I can’t believe it ever went away MagSafe charging connection.

Apple’s AirPods 2nd Gen with ‘Hey Siri’ drop back to 2024 low at $80

The cult hit AirPods 2nd Gen have returned to the best price of the year at Amazon. Joining ongoing deals on AirPods Max at $100 off and AirPods 3 at $140, Amazon is now offering AirPods 2nd Generation down at $79.99 shipped from the regular $129 Apple still sells them at right now. This is matching our previous mention to land on par with the best price of the year and last year’s Black Friday deal at $9 under our spring deal mentions. Today’s offer comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low to deliver the most affordable set of AirPods Apple still sells on its storefront.

More Apple AirPods deals:

iPhone 14/15 Pro in Amazon Premium Renewed condition from $710

Alongside some ongoing Premium Amazon Renewed offers on iPhone 15 below, we have also now spotted some even lower prices on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. The unlocked Apple iPhone 14 Pro 128GB is now starting from $709.97 shipped. This was an originally $999 top-of-the-line Apple smartphone had you bought it directly from Apple when it launched (or anywhere else for that matter in unlocked condition), and it is now well below our previous $840 Amazon Premium Renewed mention from earlier this year (as well as $8 under our previous mention). It sells for $759 on sale directly from Apple right now as well. It’s no iPhone 15, but it does deliver Apple’s previous pro-grade experience at one of the best prices we have tracked from a reputable dealer – it lands with a full 1-year warranty and “like-new” condition – more on Amazon’s Premium Renewed program below.

Nomad’s metal/glass 15W Base One Max 3-in-1 MFi MagSafe charging station from $67

We love our Nomad gear around here, as any 9to5Toys reader already knows, and we just spotted a notable deal on its Base One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger. just after the debut of its Apple Find My Tracking Card with MagSafe charging – it’s really good one – the new Horween leather passport wallet, the 1st Gen Base One Max charging station has now dropped to $95 shipped. This is a regularly $150 unit at $55 off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find. You can also score an open-box model right here for $67. It is at least $75 under the price of the latest model and the only real difference here is the Apple Watch Fast Charger. With the 1st Gen you’re still getting 15W of juice to your iPhone and a similar form-factor with the 3-in-1 action for your entire Apple EDC.

