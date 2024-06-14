It’s vacation season, and whether you’re heading out of town for some much-needed rest, or just traveling for work as usual, the accessories you travel with can make a world of difference.

Here are the best travel essentials for Apple devices.

Connect to plane’s TV with AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones

For as wonderful as Bluetooth headphones can be, the one place they can disappoint is when you want to watch something on an airplane. In-flight TVs typically require using a standard 3.5mm headphone jack to connect.

That’s where the AirFly SE audio transmitter comes in. AirFly plugs into a standard headphone jack and creates a wireless signal that enables your AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones to connect to the TV. It feels a bit like magic.

Keep your battery charged on the go

Apple no longer makes its iPhone MagSafe Battery, but there’s a much more affordable alternative anyways. Anker’s MagSafe portable iPhone charger attaches magnetically to your iPhone to provide charge on the go. It comes in a variety of great colors, and can be recharged using USB-C.

If you need a lot more charging juice, this portable power bank packs a whopping 26800mah of capacity. It’s a lot of power that can charge a variety of devices, while still being TSA-safe for taking on the plane with you.

Finally, if you’re looking for a convenient Apple Watch charging solution, this keychain Watch charger is the way to go. Snap it on your keychain and charge up as needed throughout the day, then recharge it via USB-C.

Reduce packing clutter

My favorite 3-in-1 charger for my iPhone, Watch, and AirPods just happens to be perfect for travel, too. Rather than dealing with a lot of different charging bricks and cables, this 3-in-1 solution uses a single cable and brick, and can be easily collapsed for taking up minimal space in your bag.

Another great way to upgrade your packing game, while better protecting your Mac or iPad, is to use a sleeve. I recommend this sleeve for Mac or this one for iPad. It keeps your bag organized, your device safe, and can be taken out for on-the-go outings.

Block out airplane noise

There is no shortage of solid noise-canceling headphones out there. I’m partial to the AirPods Pro 2, but over-ears will better physically isolate external sounds. You can’t go wrong with any of the following options, ranked from least to most pricey:

Don’t let your bags get lost

It may go without saying, but a list of travel essentials would be incomplete without the AirTag. Throw one in every bag, on your keys, on any valuable item you’re bringing with you—that way, if something happens you’re not out of luck. You can get a discounted 4-pack or just buy one.

Power adapters for world travelers

If you’re traveling internationally, Apple’s World Travel Adapter Kit is a must to ensure you can connect your devices to power. It comes with seven different AC plugs with prongs that are designed to fit outlets in North America, Japan, China, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Korea, Australia, Hong Kong, and Brazil.