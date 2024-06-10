Hands-on: I finally found the 3-in-1 iPhone charger I’ve been looking for

Charging your devices should be easy and produce minimal clutter in your life. That’s why 3-in-1 wireless chargers are so popular. Having one charger that works for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once is truly the dream.

The problem is, most 3-in-1 chargers are either too expensive or ugly. Sometimes both. And often they are missing a key feature or two.

That’s why I was thrilled to discover this GETPALS charger that checks all the boxes of what I’ve been looking for, and at a ridiculously low price.

Why this 3-in-1 charger is such a unicorn for me

This charger checks all the boxes that I’ve long been looking for but never found:

iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods can all be charged at once

there are no unsightly brand names or other undesirable design choices; I also love that icons for the Watch and AirPods adorn the device

you can dock your iPhone in landscape for using StandBy mode

the device uses a single cable to charge everything

it’s ultra-portable and thus great for traveling with

there’s a charging indicator light, but it can be easily turned off

it’s not crazy expensive

This final bullet point is, honestly, not as important to me as everything else. I love Apple devices, which means I’m often willing to pay a premium for something good.

So I was very surprised to find that this GETPALS charger gives me everything I’ve been looking for at an extremely low price. I was able to snag it on sale, but even at the normal price, I’d still have purchased this charger in a second.

Perfect for taking with you

It wasn’t the highest priority on my list, but this 3-in-1 charger is also built well for taking it on the go. Whether you’re hopping on a flight, or simply going to work from a coffee shop, this charging stand is a great option.

Having only one cable, one charging brick, and being relatively lightweight all make it a solid on-the-go charger. But you can also fold down the iPhone stand, minimizing the charger’s overall footprint and making it very easy to throw in a bag.

Any drawbacks?

The only real drawback I’ve discovered is a necessary result of one of the charger’s design choices that can’t be avoided.

I love that the charger uses a single cable and a single charging brick. I wouldn’t want it any other way. But a drawback of this single-cable approach is that your devices won’t charge as quickly as if they each had their own dedicated cables and bricks. I’m willing to accept this trade-off, but it may not be the best choice for everyone.

Wrap-up

If you’ve been on the hunt for a multi-device charger that’s light on compromises, look no further. I still wish AirPower existed, but this is the first 3-in-1 I’ve encountered that at least makes me a little less sad about Apple’s charging mat’s demise.

The GETPALS 3-in-1 wireless charger is currently available on Amazon for $17.99.