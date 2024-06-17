Leaked images have revealed that a new Philips Hue Twilight bedside lamp is on the way. In addition to a standard angled lamp, there are separate LEDs at the rear which can be used to simulate sunrise and sunset.

Philips already released the Philips Hue Signe gradient lamp back in 2022, with bedside tables one of the suggested uses, but the Twilight appears to take a more focused approach to bedroom use …

HueBlog shared some images yesterday, and more details today, of the lamp, which is just over a foot high.

The main light and rear LEDs are controlled with separate switches in the top of the lamp. The one controlling the rear LEDs can also activate scenes.

These switches can be used not only to switch the bedside lamp on and off or to cycle through scenes, but also to start sleep automation. The Hue Twilight then simulates a cosy sunset until it switches off completely.

There’s no mention of a wake feature, but I’d expect to be able to use the app to be able to set a wake scene which simulates sunrise.

The lamp will be available in a choice of black or white, both featuring a matching power cable and a cork base.