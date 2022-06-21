New Philips Hue options include flexible track lighting, battery-powered table lamp, and more

Signify has announced a wide array of new Philips Hue lighting products to its ever-growing range, as well as a new switch designed to make it easy to dim lights and select scenes.

Additionally, the Hue app has been updated to offer a new Sunrise option to smart home owners, allowing existing color lights to mimick the colors of a sunrise to gently wake you in the morning …

New Philips Hue track lighting system

Perhaps the most interesting option is a flexible track lighting system. In a way, this is mood lighting come full circle! Way before smart lighting, you could buy colored spotlights to fit to a ceiling track, to create color casts on walls. Now Hue owner Signify has brought track lighting up to date.

Key to the new product is its flexibility, letting you mix-and-match different types of lights.

Become your home’s personal lighting designer with Philips Hue Perifo track lighting. Perifo is a new line from Philips Hue that is made up of individual rails that fit together to make a fully customizable track. You choose the layout and length of the track and what lights to include to get full control over the way you light your home. The track can be attached to the wall or ceiling and connected to a standard outlet or existing wires using the included power supply unit. Then the real fun begins as you click your choice of smart lights into the track and position them exactly how you want. You can combine your choice of color-capable spotlights, pendants, light bars, and light tubes in a single Perifo track to set the mood for any occasion while creating a unique design feature.

Battery-powered table lamp

The first Hue Go battery-powered lamp was launched back in 2017, and remains popular today for subtle mood lighting. But the latest addition to the portable Go range is a more practical table lamp.

Now you can take smart light with you from the living room to the patio table, or anywhere inside and outside your home with the new Philips Hue Go portable table lamp. The portable table lamp is designed for indoor and outdoor use and features a silicone grip, making it easy to carry wherever you need light. The Hue Go portable table lamp offers up to 48 hours of battery life and is easily recharged using the included charging base. Whether you’re reading in bed or having dinner on the patio, the lamp’s button lets you cycle through preset light scenes to create just the right mood.

Other new Philips Hue lights

There are a couple of new gradient lamps, which allow a mix of colors to be displayed at the same time.

The new Philips Hue Signe gradient lamp in oak [has a] slender profile and a natural wood-toned base, and is designed to be both a statement piece and subtle accent for the bedroom. It’s available both as a table lamp and floor lamp.

There are also a couple of bathroom ceiling lights designed to cope with a high humidity environment.

The Philips Hue Xamento recessed spot in black brings subtle, contemporary design to the bathroom while offering up to 350 lumens in millions of colors of dimmable smart light just where you need it. The Xamento recessed spot in black is available as a single or 3-pack. The Philips Hue Xamento M ceiling light in black makes a decorative centerpiece in the bathroom while filling the space with subtle, diffused light thanks to its unique design.

Philips Hue switch for easy dimming and scene selection

A new Tap dial switch offers four programmable buttons intended for scene selection, while the rotary dial around the outside allows easy dimming.

The Tap dial switch has four buttons, and each button can be set to control smart lights in up to three separate rooms or zones around the home. Tap a button to choose or adjust any light scene instantly. The Tap dial also comes with intuitive dimming control — the faster or slower you turn the dial, the faster or slower your smart lights dim or brighten. The switch also has a sleek, matte design in black or white, making it fit in with decor anywhere around the home. It can also be used as a handy remote control or even mounted magnetically onto any metal surfaces.

Sunrise wake-up scene

The Hue app already offers a gentle wake-up scene, designed to gradually fade in light, and this has now been supplemented by a new Sunrise option.

The new Sunrise effect with its rich, colorful transition through blue to soft orange light, mimics the sun appearing over the horizon — giving you a relaxing wake-up call in the morning or at any time of day. The Sunrise wake-up style can be found in the Philips Hue app under the Wake up Automations Tab for Hue Bridge users and the Routines Tab for Bluetooth users. The wake-up style can be customized for duration and time of day. Users of the existing wake-up style — now called Fade to Bright — can upgrade their wake-up experience by simply selecting Sunrise from the edit screen of the Automation.

Pricing and availability of the new Philips Hue products

Some are available from today in Europe, while the US will need to wait until later in the summer.

Philips Hue Perifo rail black or white (End of Summer 2022 in EU)

EU: EUR 49.99 – 89.99

EUR 49.99 – 89.99 Philips Hue Perifo connectors black or white (End of Summer 2022 in EU)

EU: EUR 19.99 – 29.99

EUR 19.99 – 29.99 Philips Hue Perifo PSU wall or ceiling (End of Summer 2022 in EU)

EU: EUR 99.99

EUR 99.99 Philips Hue Perifo track lights (End of Summer 2022 in EU)

EU: EUR 119.99 – 299.99

EUR 119.99 – 299.99 Philips Hue Go portable table lamp (End of Summer 2022 in EU and NAM)

EU: EUR 149.99

NAM: USD 159.99

EUR 149.99 USD 159.99 Philips Hue Signe gradient table oak (available June 21 in EU)

EU: EUR 239.99

EUR 239.99 Philips Hue Signe gradient floor oak (available June 21 in EU and mid-July in NAM)

EU: EUR 349.99

NAM: USD 349.99

EUR 349.99 USD 349.99 Philips Hue White and color ambiance downlight — generation two (Available June 21)

US and Canada: 4-inch 59.99 USD, 5-/6-inch 59.99 USD, 5-/6-inch 4-pack 219.99

4-inch 59.99 USD, 5-/6-inch 59.99 USD, 5-/6-inch 4-pack 219.99 Philips Hue White ambiance downlight — generation three (Available June 21)

US and Canada: 4-inch 49.99 USD, 5-/6-inch 49.99 USD, 5-/6-inch 4-pack 189.99

4-inch 49.99 USD, 5-/6-inch 49.99 USD, 5-/6-inch 4-pack 189.99 Philips Hue Xamento recessed spot black (available June 21 in EU)

EU: EUR 79.99 single pack / 3-pack EUR 219.99

EUR 79.99 single pack / 3-pack EUR 219.99 Philips Hue Xamento M ceiling light black (available June 21 in EU)

EU: EUR 219.99

EUR 219.99 Philips Hue Tap dial switch in black or white (available June 21 in EU and NAM)

EU: EUR 49.99

NAM: USD 49.99

More details can be found on the Hue website.

