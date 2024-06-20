 Skip to main content

Apple Store TRX in Kuala Lumpur looks as cool inside as out

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jun 20 2024 - 3:48 am PT
0 Comments
Apple Store TRX in Kuala Lumpur | Interior photo

We got a partial look at the outside of the Apple Store TRX in Kuala Lumpur a few weeks ago, and the tiered pyramid design looked pretty spectacular.

Apple has now shared photos of the inside of the store, ahead of Saturday’s opening, and it doesn’t disappoint …

Apple Store TRX – a badly kept secret

Plans for an Apple Store in Kuala Lumpur had been rumored for years, and when a spectacular building was revealed as part of the city’s new Exchange TRX shopping center, it seemed clear to many that this would be it.

That theory was confirmed late last year when Apple signage was spotted, and videoed before it was hastily removed. Apple last month officially announced that the building is indeed its latest retail store, and that it will open on June 22.

A look inside the Kuala Lumpur store

Apple has now showed off photos of the interior, and says that the most dramatic design feature isn’t just for looks.

Apple The Exchange TRX connects the mall’s central atrium to a lush rooftop park that wraps around the store’s upper level. Emitting a warm glow at night, the three-dimensional layered roof consists of horizontal glass panels and shading blades to reduce the sun’s rays. A central glazed oculus brings daylight into the interior and includes a dynamic artificial-lighting feature.

What looks like the main floor of the store, above, is actually a “floating deck” above the main display floor below.

Inside the store, a sculptural quartz and glass staircase connects the three levels where customers can explore, learn, and shop. The Forum, home to Today at Apple programming, is located on a floating deck that joins up with the mall, while the upper level directly connects with the edge of the park, bringing daylight and greenery into the store through a continuous glass façade.

Apple is marking the opening with a number of workshops with leading Malaysian creators.

To celebrate the opening, a special Today at Apple series, “Jom Discover,” will run from Saturday, June 22, through Saturday, July 6. Bringing together some of Malaysia’s most celebrated creators, the sessions will offer a glimpse into the creative process while showcasing Apple’s full range of products and services.

Sessions in the “Jom Discover” series include:

  • Performance: De Fam
  • Workshop: Capture Portraits on iPhone with Jason smashpop
  • Spotlight: Video Magic on Mac with Adam Lobo
  • Workshop: Turn Ideas Into Action on iPad with Iman Azman
  • Spotlight: Live Well with Nana Mohd and Apple Watch

Check out more photos below (tap/click on each to enlarge).

Photos: Apple

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
Apple Stores

Apple Stores

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing