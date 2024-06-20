It is now time to gather up all of today’s best deals on Apple gear and accessories. While we have been tracking solid $100 price drops across a range of Apple Watch Series 9 models as of late, the 45mm GPS + Cell configurations are now even lower with prices starting from $409. Joining ongoing Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers, this morning we spotted unlocked iPhone 15 handsets with a rare price drop down at $680 alongside the return of all-time low pricing on the 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro, ongoing Apple Pencil Pro deals, and more. Scope it all out below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cell 45mm just fell even lower to $409

While we are still tracking an impressive $100 in savings across just about every Apple Watch Series 9 configuration out there right now (details on those below), not to mention notable deals on Apple Watch Ultra 2, Best Buy is taking things even further today with the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular 45mm Midnight Aluminum model down at $409 shipped. Regularly $529, this is actually $120 off, one of the lowest we have ever tracked on the 45mm Cell model, and the best we can find. As this appears to be the only style with the extra savings right now, there’s no telling how long it might last.

***Apple Watch Ultra 2 Alpine and Ocean Band configs just hit the $719 Amazon all-time low

Score an unlocked iPhone 15 today from $680 Prime shipped (Reg. $799)

While iPhone 16 is on the way in roughly three months, folks not looking to spend the cash to upgrade right away have been in luck with some major price drops on the existing, current-generation iPhone 15 devices as of late. Alongside some Amazon Renewed Premium deals you’ll find below, Woot is now offering iPhone 15 from $679.99 Prime shipped for the 128GB model. The 256GB variant is going for $799.99 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply on both without a Prime membership). While they ship in a “sleek custom black box” as opposed to the original retail packaging, they are brand new and have “have never been in customer hands.” They are also well below the $799 and $899 you’d pay for these configurations from Apple, and are now available in various colorways at the discounted rate.

Prefer to go with the Amazon Renewed Premium units to save some cash instead? The deals aren’t quite as deep on the base model, but you can check them out below:

Apple M4 iPad Pro from $944, 13-inch 1TB back to $1,769 low

Joining plenty of all-time low pricing down below on various configurations, we have now spotted the return of the 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro to its best price yet at $1,769 (Reg. $1,899, $130 off). We are also seeing the 13-inch 512GB Wi-Fi + Cell model down at $1,660.72 shipped from the usual $1,699 – within cents of the best ever on Amazon.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

New Apple Pencil Pro with Find My just dropped to the Amazon all-time low

After seeing an extremely light deal last week, Amazon is now offering the best price ever on the new Apple Pencil Pro at $119 shipped. Apple’s latest digital stylus debuted last month alongside the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air as the latest and greatest in the lineup. It is specifically designed to work alongside the latest tablets from Cupertino and it is now at the lowest price we have tracked yet in brand new condition. We did see the regularly $129 pro-grade Apple Pencil drop to $111 for a very brief time in excellent open-box condition at Best Buy – it is now selling for $125 – just before it dipped slightly to $125 at Amazon.

Satechi’s new Space Gray Qi2 15W MagSafe Car Charger mount debuts today

Today, Satechi is debuting its new Qi2 Wireless Car Charger. Following the launch of its Qi2 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stands, Satechi is now set to bring the new 15W charging standard to your ride with its new magnetic car mount. While it’s not the first car mount of its type out of the gate with the new Qi2 charging tech, it is the brand’s first, landing with double the power of its previous-generation offering to reliably accompany travelers on road-trips, daily commutes, and just about everything in between. It is now available for purchase directly on the brand’s official site and over at Amazon.

15W wireless charging with Qi2 certification

MagSafe compatibility

Stabilizing vent clamp and magnetic connection

Includes a 3.3-foot USB-C cable and 25W Cigarette Light Adapter (CLA)

Sleek profile, a soft silicone charging puck, and sturdy hinges

New spatial audio Beats Solo 4 headphones hit best price ever at $130

After seeing the very first deals on the brand new Beats Solo 4 last month, and after just getting a chance to go hands-on with them over at 9to5Mac, we are now tracking even lower prices. The new on-ear headphones down at $129.99 shipped via Amazon and Best Buy. Regularly $200, all three colorways are seeing straight up $70 cash deals to deliver the best price we have ever tracked. You can even score them with 2 years of Apple Care+ attached via Amazon at $149.95, down from the regularly $230. We said “the most iconic Beats headphones just got better” with the new Beats Solo 4, and dive into our hands-in impressions for a closer look at what’s new on the new Solo4.

New Belkin 3-in-1 foldable Qi2 MagSafe charging station surfaces with early launch deal at $90

Expanding upon the 2-in-1 design of Belkin’s latest BoostCharge Pro Qi2 15W charging station, the new BoostCharge 3-in-1 features the same amped-up power capabilities just with a more versatile design that can accommodate iPhone, AirPods, and your Apple Watch at the same time.

Carrying a $99.99 MSRP, over on Amazon you’ll find the new Belkin BoostCharge 3-in-1 MagSafe Foldable Charger with an on-page coupon knocking the price down to $89.99 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

