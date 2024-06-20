Verizon Business Complete launches as an end-to-end smartphone management solution

Verizon is out today with a new offering for business and enterprise customers who would like a comprehensive smartphone solution. In a single program, Verizon Business Complete includes purchasing, setup, mobile device management (MDM), 24/7 support, repair/replacement, and 24-month upgrades.

Verizon announced the new business and enterprise offering in a press release this morning. The carrier says it’s the first in the US to deliver an “end-to-end smartphone management” solution.

Smartphone management is complex, especially for midsize and enterprise businesses that often conduct business outside of an office setting. This is why Verizon Business today announced an end-to-end smartphone management solution aimed at providing peace of mind to business owners and their IT teams. For one predictable monthly price, Verizon Business Complete will handle shipping, setup, replacement, and recycling, providing businesses with the smartphones, the unlimited wireless plan, and 24/7 support for employees.

Here’s what comes with Verizon Business Complete:

Welcome kit and smartphone is shipped to customer’s employees. Each welcome kit also contains additional accessories as part of the package, including a wall charger and screen protector. Setup: Verizon provides the customer’s employees with setup assistance.

Verizon Business Complete includes Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) that enables IT administrators to manage, track and control the mobile devices and mobile applications connecting to their networks, prioritizing security. Repair & replacement: Optional insurance coverage includes loss, theft, and damage. Includes device replacement (as fast as same day based on location and inventory) and unlimited cracked screen repairs.

Upgrades are available every 24 months. Verizon handles the retrieval and recycling of outgoing devices. End-to-end smartphone management also offers businesses the confidence that their smartphones will be properly managed from a sustainability perspective from procurement to disposal.

To order Verizon Business Complete, the carrier says customers can “simply click to accept a month-to-month agreement at the time of ordering” with prices varying by smartphone model.

Verizon notes the new offering is “currently available on a limited basis, and will be available to customers later this summer.”

Do you think Verizon’s new business and enterprise offering sounds enticing? Share your thoughts in the comments!