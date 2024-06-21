Apple Silicon has ushered in a new era for Mac gaming, with more AAA titles coming to the platform than before. Mac gaming has a long way to go, but progress is being made.

Today, the Mac App Store is featuring some of its recent AAA titles as part of a big sale that’s well worth checking out. Titles on sale include DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT, Resident Evil Village, the 2024 Apple Design Award winner Lies of P, and more.

Here’s the full list of games on sale.

Mac games featured in new sale

Do you game on the Mac? Are you planning to grab any of the games on sale? Let us know in the comments.