Today’s roundup of the best Apple deals is headlined by the most affordable Wi-Fi + Cell M4 iPad Pro at $1,139 alongside other configs from $944. We then move over to the return of all-time low pricing on Apple Pencil (USB-C) to join the ongoing low on the new Apple Pencil Pro, as well some of the best prices of the year on the official Apple iPhone 15/Pro/Max MagSafe Clear Cases. From there, My Best Buy members are now eligible for up to $400 in savings on M3 Pro MacBook Pro as well as deep deals on previous-gen iPad Pro models. Head below for a closer look at everything in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s most affordable Wi-Fi + Cell M4 iPad Pro at $1,139

As we mentioned previously, deals on the new Wi-Fi + Cell model M4 iPad Pro configurations have been harder to come by. While we are still tracking some solid offers on the 13-inch 256GB and 512GB variants from $1,414, this morning is delivering a deal on the most affordable cellular-connected 11-inch model in the lineup. Regularly $1,199, you will now find the 256GB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell starting from $1,139 shipped. That’s a solid $60 in savings and the lowest price we have tracked yet in brand new condition. Outside of the Best Buy open-box model that is currently out of stock at $999 in “excellent” condition, today’s deal is the lowest total we can find.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Screenshot

Apple Pencil (USB-C) works on M4 iPad Pro and M2 Air down at $69 low + Pro model at $119

The current-generation Apple Pencil lineup has grown to a total of four with most users looking towards the new Apple Pencil Pro for the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, Apple Pencil 2nd Gen for the latest mini and previous Airs/Pros, and Apple Pencil (USB-C) – arguably the most universal of the bunch. The USB-C model works with just about any iPad with a USB-C port, which makes it the most affordable first-party solution for the new M4 Pro and M2 iPad Air models. On top of that, Amazon has just dropped it back down to the $69 shipped low to score it for even less. This is matching the best we have tracked on Amazon – the only option we can find for less from a reputable source is the Best Buy excellent condition open-box listing at $60.99. Head below for more details and offers on the rest of the Apple Pencil lineup.

Screenshot

Official Apple iPhone 15/Pro/Max MagSafe Clear Cases now down at $40

iPhone 16 is very much on the horizon with a debut certainly landing in the next 3 months, but for folks holding strong with iPhone 15, we have spotted some deals on the official clear cases. Apple’s FineWoven did not go over well, but its silicone and clear cases remain a solid option when you can find them on sale. Amazon is now offering Apple’s official Clear Case with MagSafe down at $39.99 shipped for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Regularly $49, this is nearly 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on the official clear model to show off your iPhone 15 color of choice or that sweet Natural Titanium on the pro models. Today’s deal is within cents of the lowest we have tracked on the iPhone 15 Pro variant this year, and matching the best we have seen on the other two – it has only really ever gone on sale a couple times before today across 2024.

Best Buy’s Member Deals Days: $400 off latest MacBook Pro, $600 off iPad

***Note: These deals are for paid My Best Buy Plus or Total members

As part of the Member Deals Days sale, Best Buy is offering as much as $400 in savings for Plus and Total members on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro M3 machines. We do see configurations drop $300 at Amazon, but more rarely do we see $350 off, and even less often a straight up $400 price drop on the newest, current-generation Apple pro laptops that released last November. Both of the standout options below are now undercutting Amazon for Best Buy Plus and Total members – the 18GB variant is on par with Best Buy’s list if you are not a paid member.

Another standout here for folks not intersted in the latest and greatest iPad Pro is the up to $600 in savings on the previous-generation models. You’ll find the 11-inch models starting from $649 with the upgraded 512GB Wi-Fi + Cell models now as much as $400 off the going rate. The 12.9-inch 6th generation Wi-Fi + Cell models with 1TB and 2TB of storage are seeing the deepest deals of all, falling the full $600 and starting from $1,399 from the usual $1,999 and up.

Apple’s latest 24-inch M3 iMac now starting at $1,150 ($150 off all configs)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 24-inch M3 iMac down down at $1,149.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon on all four colorways of the base 256GB model. Still up at the full $1,299 via Best Buy and currently marked down to $1,199 via B&H, Amazon is now offering nearly $150 off the latest Apple all-in-one desktop machine. This deals lands on par with our Memorial Day mention and the price drop before that, coming within $1 of the best price we have tracked in 2024. You will find the 10-core models seeing the same $150 price drop right now as well, alongside select colorways of the 10-core 512GB variants from $1,449. Head below for more details.

Exclusive 30% off Burton Goods Leather Apple Watch bands for 9to5 readers (Best price of the year)

We have done our very best to deliver exclusive price drops for 9to5 readers, including the gorgeous Burton Goods leather Apple gear accessories, but the best isn’t good enough. Today, we have secured our readers the lowest price of the year on all of the brand’s latest full-grin leather Apple Watch bands. The 20% we had before is pretty good, but 30% is even better…so here ya go! Head over to this page, pick a band in any color for whatever Apple Watch you might have, and apply code 95Watch30 at checkout to redeem your discount. This delivers the best price we have tracked this year on both of its wonderful leather offerings you can learn more about right here.

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cell and more at least $100 off

While we are still tracking an impressive $100 in savings across just about every Apple Watch Series 9 configuration out there right now (details on those below), not to mention notable deals on Apple Watch Ultra 2, Best Buy is taking things even further today with the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular 45mm Midnight Aluminum model down at $409 shipped. Regularly $529, this is actually $120 off, one of the lowest we have ever tracked on the 45mm Cell model, and the best we can find. As this appears to be the only style with the extra savings right now, there’s no telling how long it might last.

Satechi’s new Space Gray Qi2 15W MagSafe Car Charger mount debuts today

Today, Satechi is debuting its new Qi2 Wireless Car Charger. Following the launch of its Qi2 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stands, Satechi is now set to bring the new 15W charging standard to your ride with its new magnetic car mount. While it’s not the first car mount of its type out of the gate with the new Qi2 charging tech, it is the brand’s first, landing with double the power of its previous-generation offering to reliably accompany travelers on road-trips, daily commutes, and just about everything in between. It is now available for purchase directly on the brand’s official site and over at Amazon.

