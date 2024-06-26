 Skip to main content

Apple confirms what’s new with latest AirPods software update

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 26 2024 - 3:40 am PT
Yesterday, Apple started rolling out new firmware updates to all of its AirPods models, as well as select Beats headphones. In a new update posted to its website, Apple says that this new firmware updates addresses a Bluetooth vulnerability that could’ve allowed an attacker to gain access to your AirPods or Beats.

New firmware updates are rolling out to AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Fit Pro. Here’s a breakdown of the latest firmware versions for AirPods after this update:

Apple’s release notes for the new AirPods and Beats updates say that they contain “bug fixes and other improvements.” On its security website, however, Apple has more specific details to share. The company says that the firmware updates addresses a vulnerability that could’ve allowed an attacker to “gain access to your headphones.”

Impact: When your headphones are seeking a connection request to one of your previously paired devices, an attacker in Bluetooth range might be able to spoof the intended source device and gain access to your headphones
 
 Description: An authentication issue was addressed with improved state management.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

  • Open the Settings app on your iPhone
  • Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu
  • Find your AirPods in the list of devices
  • Tap the “i” next to them
  • Look at the “Firmware Version” number

It’s not possible to manually update your AirPods or Beats firmware. Apple says your AirPods will update themselves when charging and within Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi.

