Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair is now available in 32 European countries, the company announced today.

It follows the US launch back in December of last year, as the iPhone maker continues its U-turn on DIY repairs …

Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair

When you take a faulty device to an Apple Store, or an Apple authorized service provider, they are able to use diagnostics software capable of identifying issues with every aspect of your device: battery, radio chip, cameras, sensors, eSIM, Face ID, you name it.

Access to this software greatly simplifies the repair process by determining exactly what work needs to be done.

Previously, there was no way for a customer or unofficial repair shop to get access to this tool, but that changed in the US some six months ago.

Now available in Europe

Apple made the announcement today.

Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair — a software tool that enables users to troubleshoot issues — is now available in 32 European countries, including the U.K., France, Germany, and the Netherlands […] Diagnostics gives users the same ability as Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers to test products for optimal parts functionality and performance, and it helps identify which parts may need repair. With this expansion, Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair now supports iPhone, Mac, and Studio Display models in 33 countries and 24 languages.

The tool currently supports a total of 42 Apple products, with the M3 MacBook Air models the latest addition.

Launching in Canada next year

Apple says that the tool will be made available in Canada “next year,” but hasn’t given a more precise date than this, nor explained the reason for the lengthy gap following the European rollout.

Image: iFixit