For the first time ever, customers wanting to carry out DIY repairs on their devices will be given access to Apple diagnostics software. This software was previously limited to Apple Stores and authorized service providers.

Apple announced the news today, noting that its Self Service Repair program has also been extended to the iPhone 15 line-up, and M2 Macs – as well as rolling out to new countries …

Apple diagnostics software

When you take a faulty device to an Apple Store, or an Apple authorized service provider, they are able to use diagnostics software capable of identifying issues with every aspect of your device: battery, radio chip, cameras, sensors, eSIM, Face ID, you name it.

Access to this software greatly simplifies the repair process by determining exactly what work needs to be done.

So far, there’s been no way for a customer or unofficial repair shop to get access to this tool, but Apple says that this is now changing.

Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair

While Apple describes it as a “new diagnostic tool” – leaving open the possibility that it differs from that used within Apple Stores – the company does say that it provides the same capabilities as available to its authorized repair partners.

Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair is available today in the U.S., with availability in Europe to come next year. Intended for users with the knowledge and expertise to repair Apple devices, Apple Diagnostics troubleshooting sessions will give customers the same ability as Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers to test devices for optimal part functionality and performance, as well as identify which parts may need repair.

It may simply be a rebranded version of the existing software, or perhaps a more user-friendly version with the same features.

The existing tool is accessed remotely via the web, and it’s assumed this will be the same.

Self Service Repair program expanded

Apple has also announced that it is also now supporting DIY repairs of its latest devices, and rolling out the Self Service Repair program to more countries.

Self Service Repair is now available for the iPhone 15 lineup and Mac models powered by the M2 lineup, including the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, Mac Pro, and Mac Studio. Self Service Repair is also now available for Apple users in 24 additional European countries, including Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland. With this latest expansion, Self Service Repair now supports 35 Apple products in 33 countries and 24 languages.

Photo: iFixit