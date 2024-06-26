Your mid-week deals have landed starting with up to $350 in savings on 14- and 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pros, not to mention $400 off a wild M3 Pro Max model. From there, we are once again tracking one of the best prices ever on the elevated 512GB Mac mini as well as the return of some of the lowest prices on Apple’s AirTags with pricing starting from under $20 a pop on the 4-pack. Exclusive leather Apple Watch deals just for 9to5 readers continue alongside Apple Pencil offers, and some early Prime Day deals too. Head below for a closer look in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Become an M3 Pro with up to $350 off Apple’s 14/16-inch MacBook Pro models

Joining some offers on other configurations down below, Amazon is now offering Apple’s 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 12‑core CPU/18‑core GPU and 1TB of storage down at $2,199.99 shipped in Space Black. While we have seen this regularly $2,399 configuration this low in silver at this price as of late, you can now scoop up the base model 12-core M3 Pro at one of its best Space Black prices all year long. This price is also matched over at B&H right now and even undercuts the ongoing Best Buy Member Deals Days offer by $33 or so. And for folks looking to up the screen size, you’ll find the comparable 16-inch M3 Pro model with half the storage space down at $2,149 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon – this is a regularly $2,499 machine at $350 off, but only in the silver colorway.

Apple’s 512GB M2 Mac mini just fell back to one of its lowest prices at $689 ($110 off), more

Amazon is now offering the latest Apple M2 Mac mini with the upgraded 512GB of storage down at $689 shipped. This marks a return of the price drop we featured earlier this month at well below the $799 list. It comes within $10 of the historical all-time low and marks the rare occasion we see any of the M2 Mac mini configurations go for more than $100 off – it is also $10 under the sale price at B&H right now for comparison’s sake. For folks looking for a more casual mini setup, and don’t really need the upgraded config, the 256GB model with the same 8GB of RAM is also currently $100 off at Amazon – it is now down at $499 shipped. Just keep in mind we did just see this one at the $479 low over the last couple weeks. To jump up to the current M2 Pro Mac mini you’ll need to up the spend to $1,199 – also $100 off the MSRP.

Amazon is once again offering the the 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags down at $78.99 shipped. Regularly $99, this is slightly below our previous mention, $1 under the recent Walmart offer, and delivers a solid 20% price drop. We did see a drop to $78 months ago just before this pack fell to $75 for a few days back in March, but this is otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked this year on Amazon. While the single AirTag listing has also dropped back down to $24.99 Prime shipped from the usual $19, the 4-pack yields a price at $19.75 per AirTag to deliver the lowest price per tag we can find from a reputable dealer right now.

Apple Pencil (USB-C) at $69 low, or Apple Pencil Pro for $119

The current-generation Apple Pencil lineup has grown to a total of four with most users looking towards the new Apple Pencil Pro for the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, Apple Pencil 2nd Gen for the latest mini and previous Airs/Pros, and Apple Pencil (USB-C) – arguably the most universal of the bunch. The USB-C model works with just about any iPad with a USB-C port, which makes it the most affordable first-party solution for the new M4 Pro and M2 iPad Air models. On top of that, Amazon has just dropped it back down to the $69 shipped low to score it for even less. This is matching the best we have tracked on Amazon – the only option we can find for less from a reputable source is the Best Buy excellent condition open-box listing at $60.99. Head below for more details and offers on the rest of the Apple Pencil lineup.

Save $200 on Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD

While the all-time low pricing has come and gone on the entry-level 13-inch M3 MacBook Airs, Apple’s arguably most compelling current-generation laptop, the latest 15-inch Air with 16GB of RAM, is once again $200 off. Amazon is now offering the Midnight and Space Gray options down at $1,499 shipped with 16GB of RAM and the 512GB SSD. This is within $10 of the all-time low and joins ongoing all-time lows on the entry-level M3 15-inch Air from $1,129, down from the usual $1,299, and the 8GB/512GB model at $1,329 shipped from the usual $1,499. Get even more details right here.

***Early Prime Day deals now live at up to 63% off – everything is waiting right here

