Today’s roundup of deals is an exciting one folks. We have the best prices ever on the 1TB M4 iPad Pro with both 11-inch and 13-inch models seeing straight up $100 price drops alongside a new low on the entry-level config at $928. Those offers join another best all-time deal on the 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 36GB of RAM seeing a $400 discount over at Amazon. From there, we have ongoing offers on AirTags sitting alongside official Apple accessories from $5, Twelve South gear, and more. Check it all out below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best prices ever now live on 1TB M4 iPad Pro at $100 off, entry-level from $928

As we continue to clock the best pricing on Apple’s exciting new M4 iPad Pro models, this morning has ushered in some of the best yet. Alongside the lowest price we have tracked on the 1TB and 2TB 11-inch variant below, the entry-level 11-inch model is now starting at a new Amazon all-time low. You can now score the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro with 256GB of storage down at $928.99 shipped directly from Amazon. The previous all-time low on this model was $944, but it has now dropped even more to offer up the lowest possible point of entry into the new M4 iPad Pro lineup in brand new condition yet. The only option we can find for less right now is Best Buy’s excellent condition open-box listing on the Space Black model at $870.99 shipped – it ships with a 1-year warranty from Apple.

However, for folks looking to take it up a notch with Apple matte display, perhaps for all of you digital artists that prefer the more textured display, Amazon is also now offering a particularly notable price tag on the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro with the 1TB of storage and the nano-texture display down at $1,599 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $1,699, this is a straight up $100 price drop, the lowest price we have tracked yet on this configuration, and well below the previous $1,664 best.

Having said that, those who do not want the nano-texture upgrade are also in luck, we are also tracking this same 11-inch 1TB model down at $1,499 shipped in the silver colorway, which is also $100 off the usual $1,599 and the lowest price we have tracked on this particular colorway.

Be sure to draw your attention to the 2TB 11-inch model below that is also now $100 off for a new all-time low as well as the 1TB 13-inch, which is also $100 off.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 36GB of RAM hits Amazon all-time low at $2,499 ($400 off!)

Update: While the $350 price drops below are still more than notable at this point, if you’re in the market for banger 512GB SSD with 36GB of RAM on a 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro, a new Amazon all-time low has arrived. This is a regularly $2,899 machine that is now available down at $2,499 shipped on Amazon. That’s $400 off and the lowest we have ever tracked there.

Joining some offers on other configurations down below, Amazon is now offering Apple’s 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 12‑core CPU/18‑core GPU and 1TB of storage down at $2,199.99 shipped in Space Black. While we have seen this regularly $2,399 configuration this low in silver at this price as of late, you can now scoop up the base model 12-core M3 Pro at one of its best Space Black prices all year long. This price is also matched over at B&H right now and even undercuts the ongoing Best Buy Member Deals Days offer by $33 or so. And for folks looking to up the screen size, you’ll find the comparable 16-inch M3 Pro model with half the storage space down at $2,149 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon – this is a regularly $2,499 machine at $350 off, but only in the silver colorway.

Cradle your 15-inch MacBook Air (and more) in Twelve South’s BookArc at $30 (50% off)

Today we are tracking a sweet deal on the Twelve South BookArc – one of the more elegant vertical MacBook stands out there and, at least for me, an even nicer option than the newer Flex model. You can score the Twelve South BookArc directly on the official site for $29.99. Regularly $60, this is a straight up 50% off and the lowest price we can find – we have never seen it go for less on Amazon either. While it was originally made for MacBooks released between 2020 and 2023, if you select BookArc for MacBook Air from the drop-down menu before adding to your cart right here, Twelve south will throw in its Insert add-on for FREE so you can use it with more modern 15-inch MacBook Air models as well. Nice.

You will have to hit the $80 threshold on the Twelve South to side-step shipping fees, but at 50% off the regular $60 price tag, that seems a sensible trade off to me. Having said that, if you don’t need the insert for a 15-inch MacBook Air, you’ll find the BookArc starting from the $29.99 on Amazon with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35.

Amazon is once again offering the the 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags down at $78.99 shipped. Regularly $99, this is slightly below our previous mention, $1 under the recent Walmart offer, and delivers a solid 20% price drop. We did see a drop to $78 months ago just before this pack fell to $75 for a few days back in March, but this is otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked this year on Amazon. While the single AirTag listing has also dropped back down to $24.99 Prime shipped from the usual $19, the 4-pack yields a price at $19.75 per AirTag to deliver the lowest price per tag we can find from a reputable dealer right now.

***Tested: SANDMARC’s Telephoto iPhone zoom lens brings images up close and into focus [Exclusive deal]

I certainly take a ton of pictures for reviews around here and in my personal life, but I’m admittedly no professional photographer. Having said that, it really doesn’t take much to see how fantastic this zoom lens can be. All things considered, it’s a fraction of the price of a hardcore camera setup, and especially so when you consider it just connects to the iPhone you were going to purchase anyway. See the rest of the review right here.

It carries a $159.99 MSRP, but using our exclusive 9TO5TOYS discount code will drop your total down to $143.99 shipped.

***Early Prime Day deals now live at up to 63% off – everything is waiting right here

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]