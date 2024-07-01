Monday morning is here and so is a brand new month – the deals are now flying ahead of July the 4th. Apple’s new 13-inch M4 iPad Pro is up to $200 off with entry-level Wi-Fi + Cell configs now at the best prices we have tracked yet. From there, we are tracking new all-time lows on Apple’s MagSafe iPhone 15 Clear Case as well as July the 4th offers on the Siri-equipped ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium package and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break deals.

Apple’ 13-inch M4 iPad Pro up to $200 off

Okay, so it was an eventful weekend on the M4 iPad Pro front – we saw the 11-inch 1TB and 2TB models with solid $150 discounts for a couple days only. But this morning has ushered in what might very well be one of the more enticing offers for folks looking to land the 13-inch model at the lowest possible price here. Amazon is now offering the entry-level 256GB model starting from $1,198 shipped in both Space Black and silver. Regularly $1,299, that’s over $100 off, the lowest price we can find, and a new all-time low. The more affordable of the new iPads have mostly floated in and around the $50 off range thus far, but now we are looking at some more substantial deals for folks looking to land one for the summer. These savings, also carry over to the 256GB Wi-Fi + Cell model as well, which have seen even fewer discounts than the Wi-Fi only counterparts.

You’ll find the Wi-Fi + Cell model now staring from $1,399 shipped in Space Black at Amazon. That’s also $100 of the regular $1,499 price tag and the best price we have ever tracked.

Here’s how pricing breaks down across the configurations to start the week – be sure to pay close attention to that 2TB 13-inch model below, it is now $200 off and sitting at the best price ever in Space Black.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

ecobee July the 4th deals now live with Siri-equipped Smart Thermostat Premium down at $220

We spotted some notable deals on the popular ecobee HomeKit smart home gear for Memorial Day last month, and some of them are making a return ahead of July the 4th. First up, you’ll find the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium package down at $219.99 shipped via Amazon and Best Buy. The regularly $250 setup has now returned to the best price of the year, matching our previous mention and the offer before that. This one combines the brand’s smart sensor and air quality monitoring action with the expected thermostat setup at $30 off the going rate. This deal lands on par with all of the discounts we have tracked over the last several months, going right back to the Black Friday discounts from last year – it has only been beat out once on Amazon with a one-day sale last summer for just a few bucks less.

ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced $170 (Reg. $190)

Official Apple iPhone 15 MagSafe Clear Case now down at $32 (New all-time low)

Update: While the iPhone 15 Pro model has jumped up in price, the 15 Pro Max remains at $40 and the iPhone 15 MagSafe Clear Case has now dropped to a new $31.99 Prime shipped Amazon all-time low.

iPhone 16 is very much on the horizon with a debut certainly landing in the next 3 months, but for folks holding strong with iPhone 15, we have spotted some deals on the official clear cases. Apple’s FineWoven did not go over well, but its silicone and clear cases remain a solid option when you can find them on sale. Amazon is now offering Apple’s official Clear Case with MagSafe down at $39.99 shipped for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Regularly $49, this is nearly 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on the official clear model to show off your iPhone 15 color of choice or that sweet Natural Titanium on the pro models. Today’s deal is within cents of the lowest we have tracked on the iPhone 15 Pro variant this year, and matching the best we have seen on the other two – it has only really ever gone on sale a couple times before today across 2024.

