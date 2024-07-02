Tuesday’s deals are now up for the taking with a solid $200 price drop on what was already the least expensive M3 MacBook Pro in the current lineup. Apple’s latest iPad Air is also getting in on the action today with a new all-time low on the 13-inch 1TB model alongside additional configs from $749. From there we have a super low price on Apple Watch Series 7 joined by smart home gear, MagSafe accessories, early July 4th offers, and much more. Head below for today’s 9to5toys Lunch Break deals.

Apple’s least pricey M3 MacBook Pro just dropped $200

Amazon is serving up an on-page coupon that knocks Apple’s most affordable current-generation M3 MacBook Pro down to $1,399 shipped. This is a regularly $1,599 machine that lands as the least expensive point of entry into the current MacBook Pro lineup. Now a straight up $200 off, this is matching our previous mention with discounted pricing available on both the Space Gray and Silver models. This configuration is selling for $1,449 at Best Buy unless you’re a paid member, for comparison’s sake.

You can certainly land a less pricey current-generation Apple laptop by going with the Air lineup – it currently starts at $999 – but we are expecting prices to drop lower there soon. You can could also opt for the M2 MacBook Air that is currently selling for $849 new or $800 open-box, but if it’s the pro-grade M3 machine you’re after, today’s deal is the lowest price you’ll find.

See even more M3 MacBook Pro configuration deals right here.

Apple’s 13-inch 1TB M2 iPad Air hits all-time low today at $1,209 ($90 off), more from $749

Amazon is starting to get more aggressive with the price drops on Apple’s latest tablets ahead of July 4th here. With new lows on the entry-level M4 iPad Pro at the ready alongside as much as $200 off the higher-end configurations, deals on the M2 iPad Air are landing this morning. While the entry-level 128GB 13-inch M2 Air is now back down at its $749 low, Amazon is now offering the 1TB model starting from $1,209 shipped. Regularly $1,299, that’s $90 off and the lowest we have tracked since the new M2 Air debuted in May. This Amazon all-time low is now live on the blue, Space Gray, and Purple colorways.

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Don’t care about the latest and greatest? This Apple Watch Series 7 is now $170

We have seen some great deals on Apple’s latest Series 9 and Ultra 2 wearables as of late, but if you’re just looking to slap an Apple Watch on your wrist at the lowest possible price there are options. The latest entry-level SE 2 comes to mind of course – those currently start at $189 shipped on Amazon, or $60 off. But for something that drops the price down even more and lands you a Series 7 model, Best Buy’s Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 listing has dropped to $169.99 shipped. This is a regularly $399 Apple Watch selling at roughly $229 off. There have been some open-box options for less, but this is well below the GPS + Cell Series 7 we featured recently at just under $238, and one of the lowest current prices on a Series 7 from a reputable source.

Apple 13-inch M4 iPad Pro up to $200 off

Okay, so it was an eventful weekend on the M4 iPad Pro front – we saw the 11-inch 1TB and 2TB models with solid $150 discounts for a couple days only. But we are still tracking what might very well be one of the more enticing offers for folks looking to land the 13-inch model at the lowest possible price here.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Headless Mac-ready Samsung 27-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor sees first post-launch deal at $230

While we did track some early promotional offers on the latest Samsung Smart Monitors that just debuted last month, the straight up cash deals have arrived on the latest M5. Both Amazon and Samsung are now offering the new 27-inch M50D Series FHD Smart Monitor for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is the very first cash deal on Amazon we have tracked and a subsequent all-time low there. Again, there were $50 discounts available to those who signed up and pre-ordered alongside some 15% price drops shortly thereafter, but today’s discount is the best otherwise and a great chance to scoop up a new intelligent Samsung monitor.

As we have detailed in the past, these Samsung Smart Monitors are, well…smart. They are far more than just a monitor in so many ways. Yes, you get the HDR10, dual HDMI input, and all of the usuals you would expect from a desktop monitor, but it’s more than that. It can also act has a gaming hub with nothing more than a Bluetooth controller (yes it has Bluetooth as well) and it can stream OTT content and other video services. You can even work directly on the monitor with embedded productivity apps like Microsoft 365.

ecobee July the 4th deals: Siri-equipped Smart Thermostat Premium down at $220, sensors from $60

We spotted some solid price drops on the popular ecobee HomeKit and Siri-equipped thermostats yesterday, but it’s time for some deals on its sensors for folks who might be looking to expand their Apple smart home setup. Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of the ecobee Smart Sensors for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a straight up 20% price drop and matching the lowest price we have tracked this year – this is also within $1 of last year’s Black Friday price tag.

Today’s savings also carry over to the ecobee Smart Sensor for Doors and Windows. Amazon has the 2-pack on sale for $59.99 shipped, down from the regular $780 price tag. This is 25% off and, much like the sensors above, match the lowest we have tracked this year – they also fell to $60 for Black Friday last year.

We spotted some notable deals on the popular ecobee HomeKit smart home gear for Memorial Day last month, and some of them are making a return ahead of July the 4th. First up, you’ll find the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium package down at $219.99 shipped via Amazon and Best Buy. The regularly $250 setup has now returned to the best price of the year, matching our previous mention and the offer before that. This one combines the brand’s smart sensor and air quality monitoring action with the expected thermostat setup at $30 off the going rate. This deal lands on par with all of the discounts we have tracked over the last several months, going right back to the Black Friday discounts from last year – it has only been beat out once on Amazon with a one-day sale last summer for just a few bucks less.

ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced $170 (Reg. $190)

