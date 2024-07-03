 Skip to main content

The latest Apple TV+ movie is its best reviewed yet

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 3 2024 - 10:16 am PT
1 Comment
TV featuring Apple TV+ and an Apple TV 4K

If you had to name the best reviewed movie on Apple TV+, what would you guess?

CODA would be a good choice, since it won the Best Picture Oscar—the highest achievement possible for a film in the US. Another strong contender is Killers of the Flowers Moon, Martin Scorsese’s 2023 triumph. Or maybe The Tragedy of MacBeth comes to mind.

These are some of the most prestigious and praised TV+ original films, but they’ve all been bested by the latest new release on TV+.

The new best reviewed TV+ film: Fancy Dance

When it comes to measuring films’ critical success, Rotten Tomatoes is the go-to standard. Here are the Rotten Tomatoes scores for the three movies I mentioned above, which are among the very best on Apple TV+.

  • CODA: 94%
  • Killers of the Flower Moon: 93%
  • The Tragedy of MacBeth: 92%

These are excellent films that deserve the praise they’ve gotten.

However, the score for the newest TV+ release has outdone them all.

Fancy Dance, which stars Lily Gladstone and debuted last Friday on TV+, has an even better score of 96% freshness.

When considering Apple’s slate of other critically acclaimed films, it’s especially impressive for Fancy Dance to have topped the list.

Does this mean it’s objectively a better film? Not necessarily, but it does mean that a larger portion of critics have had a positive take on the film in their reviews.

Fancy Dance is Lily Gladstone’s second film on TV+, following last year’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Her performance in that film earned several awards and very nearly scored the Oscar for Best Actress.

Now, Gladstone leads this new title and becomes the only current actor to star in two of the best TV+ films.

Here’s a summary of Fancy Dance:

Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax (Lily Gladstone) has cared for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow. At the risk of Jax losing custody to Roki’s grandfather, Frank (Shea Whigham), the pair hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Roki’s mother in time for the powwow. What begins as a search gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world while at the mercy of a failed justice system.

You can watch Fancy Dance today on Apple TV+.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.