The latest Apple TV+ movie is its best reviewed yet

If you had to name the best reviewed movie on Apple TV+, what would you guess?

CODA would be a good choice, since it won the Best Picture Oscar—the highest achievement possible for a film in the US. Another strong contender is Killers of the Flowers Moon, Martin Scorsese’s 2023 triumph. Or maybe The Tragedy of MacBeth comes to mind.

These are some of the most prestigious and praised TV+ original films, but they’ve all been bested by the latest new release on TV+.

The new best reviewed TV+ film: Fancy Dance

When it comes to measuring films’ critical success, Rotten Tomatoes is the go-to standard. Here are the Rotten Tomatoes scores for the three movies I mentioned above, which are among the very best on Apple TV+.

CODA: 94%

Killers of the Flower Moon: 93%

The Tragedy of MacBeth: 92%

These are excellent films that deserve the praise they’ve gotten.

However, the score for the newest TV+ release has outdone them all.

Fancy Dance, which stars Lily Gladstone and debuted last Friday on TV+, has an even better score of 96% freshness.

When considering Apple’s slate of other critically acclaimed films, it’s especially impressive for Fancy Dance to have topped the list.

Does this mean it’s objectively a better film? Not necessarily, but it does mean that a larger portion of critics have had a positive take on the film in their reviews.

Fancy Dance is Lily Gladstone’s second film on TV+, following last year’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Her performance in that film earned several awards and very nearly scored the Oscar for Best Actress.

Now, Gladstone leads this new title and becomes the only current actor to star in two of the best TV+ films.

Here’s a summary of Fancy Dance:

Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax (Lily Gladstone) has cared for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow. At the risk of Jax losing custody to Roki’s grandfather, Frank (Shea Whigham), the pair hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Roki’s mother in time for the powwow. What begins as a search gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world while at the mercy of a failed justice system.

You can watch Fancy Dance today on Apple TV+.