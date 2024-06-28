 Skip to main content

How to watch new Apple TV+ movie Fancy Dance, starring Lily Gladstone

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jun 28 2024 - 6:32 am PT
Apple TV+ today premieres its latest original film, Fancy Dance, which has garnered much critical praise in early reviews. The film stars Lily Gladstone, hot off her Academy Award nominated performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, a prior Apple release.

In Fancy Dance, Gladstone plays Jax, who is caring for her niece Roki since her sister’s mysterious disappearance. The pair set off on a road trip to try and find her sister, Roki’s mother. Meanwhile, Roki’s grandfather invokes a custody battle over Jax. Here’s how to watch …

Over the course of the events of the film, Fancy Dance portrays what life is like as a Native in a colonized world. The custody battle with the grandfather also serves as vehicle to show the injustices of a failing justice system.

Fancy Dance premiered at Sundance 2023. It received strong critical reviews, and currently sits at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. After failing to find a distributor for some time, Apple picked up the rights to the film and is releasing worldwide on Apple TV+ today. Just like with Killers of the Flower Moon, critics say Lily Gladstone shines in her Fancy Dance role.

How to watch Fancy Dance

Fancy Dance is available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is regularly priced at $9.99 per month, and is included in some phone carrier plans and the Apple One bundle package. New sign-ups can get a free seven day trial here.

An Apple TV+ subscription includes access to watch more than 200 Apple original TV shows and movies, including Fancy Dance. Other upcoming launches include family series WondLa, new sci-fi drama Sunny, psychological thriller Lady in the Lake, and a series reboot of Time Bandits.

Watch all of this content through the Apple TV app. You can get the app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and more devices. You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

