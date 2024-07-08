Ivory for Mastodon updated with Hashtag Lists and more

Ivory, the popular Mastodon client available for Apple platforms, has just gotten a major update to version 2.0. The new version of the app adds Hashtag Lists, as well as other new features and improvements such as a redesigned Hashtags tab. Read on as we detail what’s new with the update.

There are a lot of new features coming with Ivory 2.0. For example, users can now add up to four hashtags to create a custom timeline. It’s now easier to find content based on hashtags. The app’s Share Sheet has been redesigned and there’s a new media view in the post details.

Here’s a list of all the changes included with the latest Ivory update:

Hashtag Lists! You can now add up to 4 hashtags to a list to create custom hashtag-based timelines.

Redesigned Hashtags Tab. Better organization so it’s easier to find what you are looking for.

Brand new Share Sheet Extension! We know it wasn’t a very high bar to improve it.

New media view in post details.

New Behavior to change context menu order. You know those menus that pop up in reverse order depending on where the button is on screen? Well now you can set it the way you prefer and can stop yelling at us in frustration!

Added subtle shadow to media overlay buttons for better visibility on light images.

Added option (hold down on link) to force open URL in Ivory if you know it is an ActivityPub URL, but Ivory can’t detect it.

Fixed the disappearing drafts bug (we hope!)

Fixed the issue with uploading vertical video.

Improvements to video uploads.

Fixed the bug where searching for certain strings would cause a crash.

Bug fixes related to opening links in Ivory or in Safari instead.

Various other bug fixes

Ivory was created as a result of the end of Tweetbot, which was discontinued after Twitter announced that developers could no longer create third-party clients for the social network using its official API. Those who were already Tweetbot users will feel quite familiar with Ivory, which has kept all the same fundamentals as the previous app.

The app is available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. It requires a subscription of $1.99 per month or $14.99 per year, but you can download it for free for a demonstration. The Ivory update is free for current subscribers.

