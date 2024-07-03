It’s been almost a year since Threads, Meta’s microblogging platform, became available to the public. Over the last 12 months, Threads has achieved some major milestones, such as hitting 100 million registered users in its first five days. A year later, Threads now has 175 million monthly active users, and the app is getting custom icons as part of its first anniversary celebrations.

Threads’ first anniversary

As shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, Threads now has more than 175 million monthly active users. The platform was launched amidst a lot of controversy at X (formerly Twitter), as many users were unhappy with Elon Musk’s decisions and were looking for alternatives to the platform.

Threads was released with a lot of missing features, but most of them have already been addressed. The platform now has a web version, built-in translation, chronological search, fast switching between accounts, tags, an API, and even integration with the fediverse.

To celebrate Threads’ first year, Meta has released an update to the Threads mobile app that adds custom icons. There will be five new icons that users can choose from in addition to the default icon. A new icon will be unlocked every day, and they’ll remain available until July 12, 2024. Interestingly, the icons were designed by people in the Threads community.

Here’s how you can change the Threads icon on your phone:

Open the Threads app Tap the Your Profile tab Tap the birthday cake icon at the top of the screen Choose one of the available icons

Make sure you have the latest version of the Threads app installed on your phone to get the custom icons. Threads is available for free on the App Store and requires an iPhone running iOS 15.1 or later.

