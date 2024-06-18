 Skip to main content

Get ready for a wave of Threads app integrations for iPhone, iPad, and Mac following API launch

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jun 18 2024 - 6:48 am PT
2 Comments
Threads logo on colorful background

Threads launched last summer as Instagram’s take on a Twitter-style app. But in classic Instagram fashion, Threads is currently iPhone-only and doesn’t offer native iPad or Mac clients. The web version works well as a progressive web app, but chances of a native multi-platform option have been bleak.

Until today, when Threads launched its third-party developer API and made it possible for third-party apps to publish content to the service.

Third-party Threads app integrations coming soon

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, writes:

Excited to announce the Threads API is launching today – you can now use your favorite third-party applications to publish posts, reply to others, see insights and more. Hope this helps businesses and creators manage their Threads presence at scale. As always, open to hearing your feedback and suggestions on how we can improve 🙏🏼

Today the API is primarily designed for publishing posts and seeing activity insights. In other words, it’s best suited for tools like HootSuite and other third-party social media aggregators. But Mosseri’s final sentence indicates the Threads team is open to building on this foundation.

I hope, for example, that one day third-party developers like the teams behind the former TweetBot and Twitterrific apps can build an alternative client for Threads that works similarly to those beloved apps.

When Mastodon began taking off following X’s downward spiral, it too became the source of a lot of activity among the developer community, with great third-party apps like Ivory debuting. Here’s hoping Threads expands the API to offer similar tools that can power excitement and creativity with Threads apps.

9to5Mac’s Take

New third-party Threads tools for iPhone could be great, but I’m especially excited at the prospect of native iPad and Mac apps that support Threads. It may take some time for apps to adopt the new APIs, but I’ll be watching this space with anticipation.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Threads

Threads

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing