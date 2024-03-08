 Skip to main content

Ivory for Mastodon adds quote posts on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 8 2024 - 9:10 am PT
Tapbots is out with a new version of its popular Ivory for Mastodon client on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With this week’s update, Ivory now supports quote posts for the first time.

As a platform, Mastodon itself doesn’t support quote posts, but this solution from Tapbots is a clever workaround. If a post contains a link to another post on Mastodon, Ivory will show you that post directly instead of just the link. Additionally, you’ll see a new “Quote” option on Mastodon posts inside Ivory.

“All we are doing is showing the post you are linking to visually vs just having a link to a Mastodon post which anyone has been able to do since the beginning of the service. That and making the process of copying a link to a post and pasting it in the compose view more automated.”

Quote posts are also available in other Mastodon clients, such as Mona and Mammoth. As spotted by MacStories, Mastodon’s CTO recently said that the service is working on implementing Quote Posts natively.

You can download the latest version of Ivory for Mastodon from the App Store on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

