Philips Hue bulbs randomly switching to 100% brightness; fix may take a week

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jul 9 2024 - 4:15 am PT
A number of people have reported their Philips Hue bulbs suddenly switching to 100% brightness, seemingly randomly.

Hue owner Signify says this is a problem related to Matter compatibility, and that the bug may take around a week to fix …

Hue bulbs can be controlled in a number of different ways, depending on the models you own. The most sophisticated can be set to any one of millions of different colors, while others allow you to change the color temperature to select a warmer or cooler feel.

The one thing all Hue bulbs offer is brightness control, allowing them to be as bright or as dim as you like. Brightness can be controlled using physical Hue switches, in the Hue app, in Apple’s Home app, or using Siri.

But some owners say that Hue bulbs are randomly jumping to 100% brightness without any user input.

Parent company Signify has acknowledged the issue in a statement to The Verge, and said that a fix is on the way.

After extensive analysis, we have identified an interoperability issue with the Matter smarthome standard, in which random temporary radio traffic disruptions are incorrectly recognized as legacy switch power toggles, turning low brightness lights to full brightness,” Signify third-party spokesperson Kate Helander tells The Verge […]

“A permanent fix for the issue is in progress and will be rolled out within the next week,” Signify tells us.

If you’re being driven crazy by the bug and don’t want to wait for a mix, you can use any Matter controller app you are using to disconnect Hue Bridge from the list of devices.

Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash

