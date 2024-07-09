Rumor: iPhone 16 to feature ‘design changes’ for Face ID

Apple is reportedly making changes to the Face ID design for the iPhone 16 lineup this year. Details are sparse right now, but the change is already having significant impacts on Apple’s supply chain partners.

As spotted by MacRumors, the original source of this rumor is The Telegraph. A report in May explained that semiconductor company Coherent, which operates one of the largest microchip plants in the UK, “is facing potential closure after Apple pulled the plug on a lucrative supply deal.”

That report further explained that Coherent manufactured components for the iPhone’s Face ID sensor and that Apple “ceased orders due to upcoming changes” to the iPhone 16.

This week, DigiTimes added:

The Face ID system for Apple’s iPhones, comprised of various sensors and cameras, was previously supplied by the Newton Aycliffe plant. However, design changes in the upcoming iPhone 16 series, slated for release in late 2024, led to Apple ceasing its orders.

There are no exact details on what sort of “design changes” are coming to Face ID for the iPhone 16. This could simply be an example of Apple making under-the-hood changes due to supply chain relationships and ultimately have no impact on the actual Face ID functionality on the iPhone 16.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to retain the same design language as the iPhone 15. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature slightly bigger screens, while the entire lineup will also add a new capture button.

On a longer-term timeline, Apple is working to develop under-screen Face ID technology for the iPhone. This isn’t expected to debut until next year at the earliest, though.

