Apple still working on under-screen Face ID and Touch ID for future iPhones

Apple has a pair of big iPhone projects in the works to move Face ID underneath the display and bring back Touch ID. Two new reports today, however, say we are still several years away from either of these projects seeing the light of day.

First and foremost, reliable industry analyst Ross Young says that Apple has been forced to delay its plans for under-display Face ID by at least a year. Based on rumored timelines, this would mean that under-screen Face ID could debut in the iPhone lineup around 2025. The delay, according to Young, is because of “sensor issues” that have impacted Apple’s production.

Simultaneously, Apple is also working on a project that would bring Touch ID back to the iPhone. Unlike when the feature was first introduced with the iPhone 5S, however, Apple’s goal this time is to add Touch ID beneath the iPhone’s display.

According to the user yeux1122 on the Korean blog Naver, who has accurately reported on Apple rumors in the past, Apple has recently “made some progress in the recent development of the under-display built-in Touch ID.”

“Judging from the current level of development,” today’s report suggests that under-screen Touch ID is on track for two to three years after Face ID moves underneath the display. This seems to imply that the timeline of under-screen Touch ID hinges on the success of under-screen Face ID.

Finally, the report says that Apple is using a new system that combines components such as shortwave infrared and an optical system. In addition to basic fingerprint recognition, a system like this could also be used for things like oxygen saturation and pulse rate. This system “also shows fast situational recognition rate by determining whether the user is wearing gloves and whether the user’s fingers are wet or dry.”

9to5Mac’s Take

These rumors are increasingly far out and aren’t necessarily tied to any specific iPhone model. Nonetheless, it’s interesting to see the different things on which Apple has teams working.

I stand by my long-held belief that Apple should compromise and bring Touch ID to the iPhone’s side button. It can keep working on more advanced technology, such as under-screen Touch ID, but having Touch ID in the side button would be a huge perk in the meantime.

What do you think of Apple’s long-term plans for iPhone biometrics? Let us know in the comments below.