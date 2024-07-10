 Skip to main content

Astropad Studio 5.4 puts new Apple Pencil Pro features to work on iPad

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 10 2024 - 9:00 am PT
0 Comments
Astropad Studio

Popular professional iPad drawing solution Astropad Studio is out today with a major update that takes advantage of the new Apple Pencil Pro features. Those include custom squeeze gestures, brush barrel rotation, and more.

Last year Astropad Studio gained Apple Pencil Hover tilt and azimuth support alongside the ability to directly connect to your Mac or PC for a faster and smoother experience.

Now Astropad Studio version 5.4 is available which works with the new Apple Pencil Pro features like squeeze and barrel rotation to take workflows to the next level.

Astropad believes these enhancements put “the iPad on par with Wacom Cintiq drawing tablets.”

Astropad Studio 5.4 new features

  • Squeeze Gesture Shortcuts: Set custom shortcuts to quickly switch between your favorite tools with the Pencil Pro’s new Squeeze Gesture.
  • Brush Barrel Rotation: With the Pencil Pro’s gyroscope, you can now turn and twirl your Apple Pencil Pro for precise brush rotation while drawing. Astropad Studio stands alone as the sole drawing tablet solution to support barrel rotation, a feature absent in Wacom, Huion, or XP Pen tablets at present.
  • Adaptive Image Rendering: Our new video compression algorithm balances fast and high-quality image rendering for 53% clearer image quality during high-motion content.

The release also includes curated shortcut presets that can improve your workflow.

The update is available now for existing users and Astropad Studio is available as a free 14-day trial (runs $79.99/year).

If you’re curious about how all the Apple Pencil models compare, here’s our in-depth guide:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

astropad

astropad
Apple Pencil Pro

Apple Pencil Pro

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications