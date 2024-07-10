Today’s best deals are headlined by up to $170 in savings on the most affordable M4 iPad Pro with pricing kicking off from $829. We then over move to what is easily one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the M2 MacBook Air starting at $799 – this model remains macOS Sequoia and Apple Intelligence-ready. Then be sure to dive into the best prices of the year on AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2, AirTags, and more – there’s some seriously good Apple deals right now folks. Everything awaits down below.

Apple’s 11-inch M4 iPad Pro today at $829 ($170 off)

We have been tracking price drops on every single one of Apple’s M4 iPad Pro configurations relentlessly over the last couple months since debut, and Sam’s Club members are in for a real treat today. The membership-only retailer is now offering one of the best straight up cash discounts we have tracked yet on the entry-level 11-inch M4 iPad Pro at $829 shipped. This is a regularly $999 Apple tablet seeing a major $170 price drop to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on it. Amazon’s listing for this model is sitting at $928 for example, while Best Buy’s open-box listings don’t even get as low as the Sam’s Club offer.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air just hit one of its best prices yet at $799

The M3 MacBook Air is here and is now on sale from $999, you can even score a wild deal on the M1 model at $649 as part of Walmart’s big summer sale, but now it’s time to split the difference. Apple’s now previous-generation M2 iPad Air still delivers a ton of value, slated to receive macOS Sequoia this fall and compatibility with Apple Intelligence thereafter, and we are now tracking a particularly notable price on it. Best Buy has the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air in all four colorways down at $799 shipped. This is an originally $1,199 Apple laptop that now carries a regular price at $999. It is currently on sale for $899 at Amazon (although we might very well see a price match there at anytime) and is now $30 under the best price we have tracked at Amazon. It, as mentioned above, is also now $200 under the lowest price you’ll find on the new M3 model.

Score one of the best prices ever on AirPods Pro 2 at $169 (Reg. $249)

Update: Amazon is now offering the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe case down at $169 shipped. Regularly $249, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked, $20 under our previous mention, and $10 under what is usually the best price around at $179.

AirPods Max just dropped now starting from $398 Amazon all-time low

After seeing the AirPods Pro 2 drop to one of the best prices ever on Amazon yesterday (they are still live at $169), Amazon is now stepping in with a new all-time low on Apple’s AirPods Max at $398 shipped! The regularly $549 flagship over-ear headphones are now $150 off to deliver the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. This deal is now live on all colors outside of the green set, offering what can only be described as a price we could have only hoped for during Prime Day this year. We have tracked a number of price drops at $100 off this year, but $150 off is nearly unheard of.

Today we are tracking a rare deal on the Twelve South BookArc Flex MacBook stand down at $37.45 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $50 and still fetching as much directly from Twelve South, this is the latest iteration of the brand’s BookArc MacBook stand seeing a solid 25% price drop. While today’s deal is only live on the black edition, it makes for a sweet desktop accessory for folks rocking the Space Black and Space Gray machines, or even just those with pops of black accenting their office decor. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon as well.

Update: Amazon has now dropped pricing on both the 4-pack and single AirTag listings to $74.98 and $24, respectively. Rarely even below $79 and $25, these are easily among the best we have ever tracked at Amazon. More details in original post below.

Amazon is once again offering the 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags down at $74.98 shipped. Regularly $99, this is slightly below our previous mention, $1 under the recent Walmart offer, and delivers a solid 20% price drop. We did see a drop to $78 months ago just before this pack fell to $75 for a few days back in March, but this is otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked this year on Amazon. While the single AirTag listing has also dropped back down to $24 Prime shipped from the usual $19, the 4-pack yields a price at $19.75 per AirTag to deliver the lowest price per tag we can find from a reputable dealer right now.

