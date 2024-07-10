Severance season 2 gets release date on Apple TV+

One of the Apple shows with the biggest following, Severance, is finally set to return with new episodes. Here is when Severance season 2 will debut on Apple TV+.

Following yesterday’s morse code teaser, Apple has today announced the release date for Severance’s sophomore season—and it’s farther away than many of us hoped.

Severance season 2 will release on Friday, January 17, 2025.

The company shared the release date as part of a new sneak peek video.

Season two of Severance will contain 10 new episodes of the series, making for a season that’s one episode longer than its predecessor.

In a shift from normal Apple TV+ practice, Severance will only drop a single new episode on January 17, with weekly releases afterwards through March 21. Typically, new seasons of TV+ series debut with two episodes.

Here is Apple’s announcement summary:

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

That ominous last sentence hints at a darker turn for the series in its new season, and also potentially more action to come.

Are you excited for Severance season two? Let us know in the comments.