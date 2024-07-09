 Skip to main content

Apple TV+ teases Severance season 2 news with morse code video

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 9 2024 - 6:55 am PT
Severance Season 2

One of the most highly anticipated Apple TV+ debuts of the year is Severance season 2. Apple provided a first look at the new season during WWDC, but now according to a new morse code video, a release date announcement is right around the corner.

Severance season 2 release date imminent

Earlier today, Apple shared a 15-second video on its X account featuring a moody scene with a blinking light, complemented by the musical score of Severance.

The blinking light is a morse code message, which is believed to translate, “tomorrow.”

What this means is that tomorrow, July 10, we’re set to get our first real news about season 2 of Severance: a release date.

It was already expected that Severance season 2 would drop in the fall—historically prime time for big TV releases—but a date has not yet been shared.

Now that we’re only a couple months out from September, however, this is the perfect time to drop Severance’s release date. In fact, Apple recently announced the September release date for Slow Horses season 4, one of the other best-loved TV+ series alongside Severance.

Tomorrow we should finally know how much longer we’ll need to wait for Severance season 2.

