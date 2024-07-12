 Skip to main content

Tim Cook and Eddy Cue once again attend Sun Valley ‘summer camp for billionaires’ [Gallery]

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 12 2024 - 7:22 am PT
TSMC Arizona plants | Tim Cook presentation

Apple CEO Tim Cook is once again in attendance at the Sun Valley Conference in Idaho. Cook was pictured arriving at the event – which is commonly referred to as a “summer camp for billionaires” – alongside Apple’s services boss Eddy Cue.

Cook has attended Sun Valley many times over the last two decades, usually alongside Cue. In 2022, Cook took a ride in a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck at Sun Valley – an escapade that randomly made headlines. The conference serves as a retreat for the tech and media elite, but is notoriously secretive as we learn little about what goes on behind the scenes.

Over the years, however, several major deals are said to have been brokered behind the scenes of Sun Valley, including Verizon’s acquisition of Yahoo, Jeff Bezos acquiring The Washington Post, and Disney’s purchase of ABC.

Other executives in attendance at Sun Valley this week include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Jeff Bezos, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, GM CEO Mary Barra, and more.

As Sun Valley progresses this week, we should learn a bit more about who Cook and Cue meet and mingle with, but again, the conference is notoriously secretive. Don’t expect to learn the ins and outs of everything that happens.

Embed from Getty Images
AAPL Company

