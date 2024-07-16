One of the best Apple TV+ comedies, Loot, scores season three renewal

Apple TV+ had its first big hit with a beloved comedy: Ted Lasso. Now, one of the service’s other top comedies has scored a season three renewal. Maya Rudolph’s workplace comedy, Loot, will return for another season of billionaire antics.

Loot season two just wrapped up recently, with its finale debuting May 29. As a result, season three isn’t expected to drop until the first half of 2025 at the earliest. It’s great to see the series officially renewed though.

Loot has followed the pattern of several other workplace comedies before it—The Office and Parks and Recreation come to mind—in that the first season was all about establishing the roster of characters, and it felt uneven at points as a result. Season two, however, is when the show really started to come into its own.

Apple’s season three renewal means Loot will have the chance to continue building on the strengths of its second season and the strong ensemble cast.

If you’ve missed the show, both of the first two seasons of Loot are available to stream on Apple TV+.

Here’s the premise of the series:

In “Loot,” billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

Have you seen Loot? What have you thought of the series? Let us know in the comments.