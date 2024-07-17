 Skip to main content

T-Mobile beats Verizon and AT&T on speed, consistency, and customer ratings, says report

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 17 2024 - 7:23 am PT
Ookla has released its H1 2024 US Connectivity Report and T-Mobile has kept its crown for the fastest download and upload speeds, best consistency, earned the highest customer ratings, and more. Here’s how T-Mobile performed compared to Verizon and AT&T in the latest study.

Ookla shared a report last month about the state of 5G performance in the US. Now today’s study shows how the major US carriers compare for metrics like overall speed, consistency, video experience, gaming experience, and customer ratings.

The data is based on millions of measurements from January to June 2024.

US mobile carrier performance for H1 2024

Speed

Ookla has used a new speed metric that combines both download and upload performance of 4G and 5G connections into one score.

T-Mobile led with almost double the speed performance with a score of 205.98 with Verizon at 112.28 and AT&T at 107.77.

T-Mobile’s median download speed was 234.82 Mbps with an upload median speed of 13.30 Mbps.

5G speed

As for 5G speed, Verizon was much closer, but T-Mobile still led by almost 40 Mbps:

Consistency

Consistency was strong among all three major US carriers, but T-Mobile pulled out the win with 86.6%.

Customer satisfaction

A new “Consumer Sentiment” metric that Ookla included in this report shows how the carriers score with customer ratings for overall satisfaction.

T-Mobile won with 3.73/5, Verizon came in second with 3.29/5, and AT&T came in last with 3.14/5.

Video and gaming experience

T-Mobile also won for the best video and gaming experience. However, all of the carriers were within 3-5 points for both of these metrics.

Regional performance

Ookla also found that T-Mobile was the fastest provider in 73 of the 100 most populous cities and as well as the fastest in 45 states plus the District of Columbia.

Check out the full report for more regional/city results.

