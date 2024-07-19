 Skip to main content

Rumor: New iPhone SE to resemble iPhone 16 in this key way

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 19 2024 - 7:46 am PT
2 Comments
iPhone price rises | Base model iPhone 15 line-up shown

Apple’s next big iPhone launch is the iPhone 16, expected to debut in September. But the company is always working further ahead prepping future models. And according to a new rumor, the upcoming iPhone SE 4—expected spring 2025—will carry some big similarities to the new iPhone 16.

iPhone SE 4 gets bigger than ever

A new Weibo post from Fixed Focus Digital shares that the back cover process for the new iPhone SE is going to be identical to that of the iPhone 16.

In other words, the back sides of both devices may be largely indistinguishable from each other.

This isn’t a huge surprise, as CAD renders earlier this year indicated that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 would be the largest SE model yet, with a form factor that mostly resembles the iPhone 14.

Apple hasn’t changed a whole lot with the exterior of the base model iPhone from the 14 to the 15, and the 16 is expected to remain largely the same. So it makes sense that the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 16 might carry the same assembly process for their back covers.

Other iPhone SE 4 rumors

There are a handful of other features we’re expecting for the 2025 iPhone SE, including:

  • Face ID support
  • OLED display
  • a USB-C port rather than Lightning
  • an upgraded chip

All around, it sounds like the iPhone SE 4 will prove a compelling alternative to the iPhone 16.

It almost certainly won’t support Apple Intelligence features, but otherwise the device seems packed with lots of great tech for a budget option.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone SE 4

iPhone SE 4

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications