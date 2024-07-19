Rumor: New iPhone SE to resemble iPhone 16 in this key way

Apple’s next big iPhone launch is the iPhone 16, expected to debut in September. But the company is always working further ahead prepping future models. And according to a new rumor, the upcoming iPhone SE 4—expected spring 2025—will carry some big similarities to the new iPhone 16.

iPhone SE 4 gets bigger than ever

A new Weibo post from Fixed Focus Digital shares that the back cover process for the new iPhone SE is going to be identical to that of the iPhone 16.

In other words, the back sides of both devices may be largely indistinguishable from each other.

This isn’t a huge surprise, as CAD renders earlier this year indicated that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 would be the largest SE model yet, with a form factor that mostly resembles the iPhone 14.

Apple hasn’t changed a whole lot with the exterior of the base model iPhone from the 14 to the 15, and the 16 is expected to remain largely the same. So it makes sense that the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 16 might carry the same assembly process for their back covers.

Other iPhone SE 4 rumors

There are a handful of other features we’re expecting for the 2025 iPhone SE, including:

Face ID support

OLED display

a USB-C port rather than Lightning

an upgraded chip

All around, it sounds like the iPhone SE 4 will prove a compelling alternative to the iPhone 16.

It almost certainly won’t support Apple Intelligence features, but otherwise the device seems packed with lots of great tech for a budget option.