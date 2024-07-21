 Skip to main content

Apple Card promo offers boosted 6% cash back at Exxon, Mobil, and EV charging stations

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Jul 21 2024 - 6:50 am PT
Apple Card

Apple recently launched a new Apple Card offer, allowing cardholders to earn some additional cash back while refueling or recharging their cars. This offer lasts until August 15th.

While Exxon and Mobil were already one of the few Apple Card partners that offered 3% Daily Cash back as standard, this new promo doubles that rate to 6%. This offer also boosts electric vehicle charging stations from the standard 1-2% up to 6%, making for some good earning potential.

While this offer does support spending up to $1500 (for a total of $90 in Daily Cash), you do have to be mindful about how you do your spending, as the offer is broken down in different ways:

  • Earn up to $30 in Daily Cash by spending up to $500 at Exxon/Mobil using Apple Card with Apple Pay
  • Earn up to $30 in Daily Cash by spending up to $500 at EV charging stations using Apple Card with Apple Pay
  • Earn up to $30 in Daily Cash by spending up to $500 at either Exxon/Mobil or EV charging stations using the physical titanium card or by using your Apple Card number online

So, even though this promotion offers up to $90 in cash back, you won’t be maximizing it unless you own both a gas and electric vehicle (or a hybrid). Regardless, it’s a sweet offer for anyone taking summer road trips.

Outside of this promo, Apple Card offers 1% cash back on all purchases with the physical titanium card, 2% on all purchases made with Apple Pay, and 3% on purchases made with select merchants, including Apple itself, Ace Hardware, Duane Reade, Exxon, Mobil, Nike, Panera Bread, T-Mobile, Uber/Uber Eats, and Walgreens.

Are you an Apple Card holder and excited for this promo? Are there any changes you’d like to see with the Apple Card? Let us know in the comments.

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

