iOS 17.6 coming soon for iPhone users, here’s what’s new so far

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Jul 21 2024 - 3:50 pm PT
0 Comments
iOS 17.6

Apple is preparing to imminently release iOS 17.6, which will come with the build number 21G79. iOS 17.6 has been light on features throughout the beta period, so presumably this version will primarily include bug fixes and improvements.

The information was shared on social media by a private account with a strong track record. The account has previously shared details about upcoming iOS software updates on multiple different occasions. This news comes shortly after the account claimed that iOS 17.5.2 was ‘scrapped’, presumably to make way for this release instead.

Apple started beta testing iOS 17.6 shortly after the first developer beta of iOS 18, and so far the only known feature seems to be a new ‘Catch Up’ feature in the Apple TV app for MLS Season Pass viewers. This feature allows you to catch up on the game if you joined late, by providing a series of highlights for you to watch.

As we approach the release of iOS 18, these new iOS 17 releases will remain light. For a quick refresher, iOS 18 will be available later this fall for iPhone XS/XR users and later, and it’ll include a number of new features, such as the ability to place app icons wherever you want on your home screen, new dark and tinted app icon options, Apple Intelligence for compatible devices, and more.

Have you spotted any interesting changes in the iOS 17.6 beta? Let us know in the comments down below.

Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

