iOS 17.5.2 coming soon for iPhone users [Update: Canceled]

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 13 2024 - 5:05 am PT
3 Comments
iOS 17.5

Update July 13, 2024: This source now says Apple has scrapped its planned iOS 17.5.2 update. Original story below.

Apple is preparing to imminently release iOS 17.5.2, which will come with the build number 21F101. There’s no word on what’s new in iOS 17.5.2, but the update will focus on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than new features. 

The information was shared on social media by a private account with a strong track record. The account has previously shared details about upcoming iOS software updates on multiple different occasions.

Apple released iOS 17.5 on May 13 with new features, including Web Distribution in the EU, updates to the Apple News app, and more. A week later, Apple released iOS 17.5.1 with a fix for deleted photos resurfacing in the Photos app due to a database corruption problem.

Apple is also currently beta testing iOS 17.6 and, of course, iOS 18. I’d expect iOS 17.5.2 to be released sometime in the next two weeks, followed by iOS 17.6, and then iOS 18 in September.

