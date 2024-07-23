 Skip to main content

Spotify in ‘early days’ of hi-fi audio plans that will bring subscription to nearly $20/month

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 23 2024 - 12:15 pm PT
Spotify subscriber numbers | 3D image of logo

Spotify is still working on its hi-fi audio plans, according to CEO Daniel Ek. The company first announced hi-fi support in early 2021, but they’re apparently still “in early days.” And the kicker? The hi-fi (or ‘deluxe’) version of Spotify will cost nearly $20/month.

Plans for ultra-premium Spotify tier

Spotify held its quarterly earnings call today, and that’s where CEO Ek made the latest comments about the upcoming hi-fi tier. Ek said:

The plan here is to offer much a much better version of Spotify. Think something like $5 above the current premium tier. So it’s probably around a $17 or $18 price point, but sort of a deluxe version of Spotify that has all of the benefits that the normal Spotify version has, but a lot more control, a lot higher quality across the board, and some other things that I’m not ready to talk about just yet.

So apparently, the plan is to include more than just hi-res music in the ‘deluxe’ tier of Spotify. But it’s entirely unclear what those ‘other things’ will be and whether they’ll be worth the additional cost.

9to5Mac’s Take

Years after Spotify first made its hi-fi announcement, preempting Apple at the time, it’s pretty bizarre that Ek mentioned on the call that this project was “in early days.”

Meanwhile Apple shipped lossless audio on Apple Music, plus spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, back in June 2021. Yes, three whole years ago. At no additional cost, too!

I’m not sure what’s taking Spotify so long, other than perhaps the belief that users don’t care that much about hi-res audio quality. Which—who knows?—may in fact be true. But if that’s the case, then charging $18/month for a deluxe tier sure seems like a hard sell.

