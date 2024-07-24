 Skip to main content

Apple Maps launches on the web in new public beta

Jul 24 2024
Apple is bringing Apple Maps to the web for the first time. In a press release today, the company announced that you can now access Apple Maps on the web using Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs.

Apple says Apple Maps on the web is currently a “public beta.” The web interface includes directions, businesses and points of interest, Guides, and more. More features, including the popular Look Around feature, will be added in the “coming months.” You also currently can’t log in to your Apple ID on the web to access saved places and custom Guides.

Today, Apple Maps on the web is available in public beta, allowing users around the world to access Maps directly from their browser.

Now, users can get driving and walking directions; find great places and useful information including photos, hours, ratings, and reviews; take actions like ordering food directly from the Maps place card; and browse curated Guides to discover places to eat, shop, and explore in cities around the world. Additional features, including Look Around, will be available in the coming months.

Furthermore, Apple says that developers – such as those using MapKit JS – can now link out to Apple Maps on the web. This makes it easy for users to get directions and see detailed information about places.

Anyone can try Apple Maps on the web in English by visiting beta.maps.apple.com. Apple says support for additional languages, browsers, and platforms will be expanded over time.

